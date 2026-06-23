electronica Shanghai 2026: High-quality Industrial Enterprises Gather at this Can't-miss Electronics Event !

SHANGHAI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- electronica Shanghai 2026 will take place from July 1 to 3, 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), in halls W1-W5 and N1-N5. It is expected to attract a total of over 2,000 high-quality exhibitors from domestic and international markets spanning 120,000 square meters. electronica Shanghai has grown into a vital platform bridging tech trends and business practices.

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electronica Shanghai 2026 features comprehensive coverage and in-depth insights. Closely following the latest industry developments, it focuses on 11 major trending sectors: intelligent new energy vehicles, AI Plus, embodied intelligence, humanoid robots, AI data centers, energy storage and green energy, industrial intelligence, 6G, low-altitude economy, Internet of Things (IoT), and wearable devices. It aims to deliver forward-looking technical guidance for all links across the industrial chain, helping the industry clarify its positioning amid ongoing transformations and jointly exploring new growth trends in the future.

electronica Shanghai 2026 has become an important industrial event that brings together a host of high-quality domestic and international enterprises and innovative technologies to map out new industry development trends. Overall, both international and domestic exhibitors have a clear strategic focus at this exhibition: to build foundational platform capabilities for robotics, AI data centers, and industrial intelligence through an integrated offering of MCUs, power semiconductors (SiC/GaN), sensors, and edge AI, and to evolve gradually from traditional chip suppliers into system-level solution providers.

From an industry perspective, this exhibition highlights three major development trends shaping the future electronics sector: the power revolution driven by AI data centers, upgraded control and perception technologies for robotics, and the wave of terminal intelligence empowered by edge AI. These trends converge toward one clear direction: the electronics industry is shifting from competition centered on chip performance to system integration.

Visitor pre-registration is now open! Click here to register now to visit electronica Shanghai 2026!

SOURCE electronica Shanghai