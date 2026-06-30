Visitor Guide for electronica Shanghai 2026 Released: Complete Directory of 2,000+ Exhibitors and Online/Offline Events Unveiled

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the countdown to electronica Shanghai 2026 begins, the annual Visitor Guide has been formally released. This comprehensive guide unveils the complete floor plans, a full directory of over 2,000 exhibitors, concurrent technical forum agendas, the online live streaming matrix, and a step-by-step guide for visitor registration and transportation. It serves as a one-stop reference for the upcoming flagship industry event held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from July 1-3, 2026.

This year's exhibition area has expanded to 120,000 square meters, covering ten major exhibition halls from W1–W5 and N1–N5. It provides comprehensive coverage of core sectors across the entire supply chain, such as semiconductors, connectors, switches, cable harnesses, power supplies, test & measurement, distributors, passive components, displays, component manufacturing, sensors, semiconductor manufacturing, PCB, EMS, embedded systems, etc.

Register now to visit electronica Shanghai 2026

Clearly Planned Zones to Precisely Match Professional Visitor Needs

Following industry chain logic, electronica Shanghai 2026 is divided into different major hall clusters: Halls N1–N5 focus on upstream core chips, semiconductors, MCUs, and passive components, hosting centralized layouts of global chip and component giants. Halls W1–W5 showcase supporting computing infrastructure solutions, including connectors, cable harnesses, power supplies, test and measurement instruments, and industrial electronics.

The complete hall floor plans and exhibitor directory have been launched online recently, allowing visitors to pre-search company booths for an efficient and precise exhibition experience.

Click to view the complete exhibitor directory:

https://onlinecatalogue.electronicachina.com.cn/journal/exhibitor?lang=en

15 Concurrent Cutting-Edge Forums Focusing on Hot Tech Sectors

The exhibition will host multiple heavyweight technical conferences focusing on trending topics such as embodied AI, data centers, new energy vehicles, intelligent vehicles, embedded systems, motor drive & control, energy storage, third-generation power semiconductors, consumer IoT, connector technology, etc.

Bringing together academic experts, corporate technical leads, and supply chain service providers, these forums will facilitate deep discussions on industry pain points, technology implementation, and commercialization prospects. This offers forward-looking technical references to help enterprises capture opportunities amid rapid industrial transformation.

Multi-Dimensional Online Live Streaming Matrix: Unlocking Industry Frontiers from Anywhere

For industry professionals unable to attend the venue in person, the organizers have built a full-chain online exhibition ecosystem featuring three major content channels:

Exhibitor Interviews: In partnership with industry media, the event will feature three days of in-depth dialogues with over 60 core exhibitors to break down their technical layouts and industrial deployment strategies.

Live Streamed Forums: Three concurrent cutting-edge technical forums will offer online live streaming and playback access, allowing attendees to tune into the forward-looking insights of industry experts.

Official On-Site Photo Album: The exhibition will constantly update its live photo gallery throughout the event, enabling users to immersively browse the exhibition halls and highlight products online.

As a communication platform for Asia's electronics supply chain, electronica Shanghai 2026 bridges upstream chips and core components with downstream terminal applications. By blending on-site matchmaking with cloud broadcasting, it establishes an integrated platform for technology display, business negotiation, and intellectual exchange. This exhibition continuously drives the innovation and upgrade of the domestic electronics industry alongside global supply chain collaboration.

From July 1 to 3, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, we sincerely invite you, from the global electronics industry, to join us and explore new growth opportunities for the future of electronic technology.

For more information: https://www.electronicachina.com.cn/en

Register Now to visit electronica Shanghai 2026

SOURCE electronica Shanghai