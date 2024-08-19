Elektrobit signs JOTACTIC as its value-added distributor in Taiwan

This step addresses growing demand for Elektrobit's software and services in Taiwan.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit today announced the signing of JOTACTIC, a Taiwan-based value-added distributor specializing in software engineering services, as its agent in Taiwan, reselling Elektrobit's AUTOSAR software products as well as providing engineering and customer support services.

Automotive software specialist Elektrobit has chosen JOTACTIC to assist the expansion of its software and solutions in Taiwan. Thanks in the main to JOTACTIC's deep-seated understanding of automotive software solutions, the partnership will provide fundamental in-market support for automakers' new electric and autonomous vehicles.

Elektrobit has created the award-winning AUTOSAR Platform-based software framework for advanced automotive electronic control units spanning all domains (Chassis, Powertrain, Interior, Body), built on deep expertise and collaboration with the AUTOSAR consortium. As a proud early premium member of AUTOSAR, Elektrobit has played a pivotal role in establishing and advancing this open and standardized automotive software architecture. With nearly two decades of experience developing and implementing AUTOSAR basic software and tools for vehicle infrastructures, including its renowned products EB tresos and EB corbos, Elektrobit is an AUTOSAR specialist, with many industry commentators confirming that its products and solutions are the best-in-class implementation of the AUTOSAR Platform.

With a strong track record in automotive electronics, JOTACTIC is well-known for its engineering services expertise and has a strong reputation for supporting manufacturers of world-class tools and CAE software solutions for automotive applications.

"With the arrival of the era of software and solutions to automakers and suppliers, the JOTACTIC team has accumulated considerable experience in reference design, CI/CD, software tool distribution, cloud development, and is deeply networked with customers in the market, as all of our members come from professional engineering backgrounds and understand the complexity and introduction threshold of AUTOSAR," said JOTACTIC Managing Director Danny Fan.

Elektrobit General Manager and Chief Revenue Officer in China Wilson Ni believes that cooperation in the transformation of the automotive industry is the key to success, saying, "Software plays a critical role in next-generation vehicles. Together with JOTACTIC, we are helping our customers in their push towards a faster, safer, and more cost-effective transition to software-defined mobility."

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years of serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

