Elevate Your Game: HIKSEMI and Dota 2 Star Mushi Launch High-Performance Gaming DDR and SSD

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKSEMI, a well-known global provider of intelligent storage solutions, today officially launched high-performance gaming DDR and SSD in collaboration with Malaysian Dota 2 star Mushi and his brand MUSH-E. These co-branded products are now available for purchase at the newly opened official MUSH-E store. This partnership marks a significant milestone for HIKSEMI in the gaming storage market, reinforcing its market presence in Southeast Asia.

The co-branded DDR and SSD integrate HIKSEMI's advanced technology with Mushi's deep esports expertise, delivering superior gaming performance. The MUSH-E X FUTURE RGB DDR is available in both DDR4 and DDR5 models, catering to the widely used DDR standards in gaming PCs. The DDR5 model supports frequencies up to 7600MHz, ensuring superior smoothness and responsiveness during gameplay. The eye-catching RGB lighting design creates a personalized and immersive gaming environment. HIKSEMI's advanced overclocking technology guarantees exceptional stability and reliability, even during intense gaming sessions. Complementing the DDR is the introduction of the FUTURE Lite PCIe 4.0 SSD, which boasts read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s, ensuring rapid system boots and game loads.

In combination, the MUSH-E X FUTURE RGB DDR and the FUTURE Lite PCIe 4.0 SSD form a powerful solution that significantly enhances computer performance, giving esports players a competitive edge. These co-branded products are the achievement of a deep and meaningful collaboration between HIKSEMI and MUSH-E, reflecting Mushi's esports philosophy and meeting the demands of professional esports players. Mushi, a legendary figure in the esports community, brings his exceptional skills and extensive experience to ensure the products resonate with gamers.

As a specialist in storage solutions, HIKSEMI has already achieved widespread acclaim in Southeast Asian markets, such as Thailand. This collaboration with MUSH-E in Malaysia further underscores HIKSEMI's dedication to delivering high-performance storage solutions and enhancing the gaming experience for esports enthusiasts. Moving forward, HIKSEMI will continue to innovate and introduce high-quality storage products, empowering gamers to achieve excellence in their gaming endeavors.

HIKSEMI: facebook instagram linkedin youtube

SOURCE Hiksemi