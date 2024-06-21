"Elevated Tree Program in Vietnam": Cathay United Bank Donates 780 Million VND to Underprivileged Students

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2008, the Cathay United Bank Foundation has been working alongside Cathay United Bank to promote equal education rights through the "Elevated Tree Program in Vietnam", which supports education for underprivileged children in Vietnam. Since its launch 16 years ago, the Program has granted over 18,000 scholarships totaling NT$15 million to thousands of Vietnamese students, allowing them to pursue their education and achieve their dreams. As part of its ongoing commitment to cross-border charity work, the Cathay United Bank Foundation has announced a donation of 780 million VND for this year, which will aid nearly 1,000 students.

The "Elevated Tree Program" has teamed up with the Study Encouragement Association in Vietnam to identify and support underprivileged local students through scholarships, helping them grow and thrive from tiny seedlings to great trees. At the donation ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City, VJ Lu, the Branch Head of Ho Chi Minh City Branch, represented Cathay United Bank in presenting the donation, where he encouraged the scholarship recipients to transform their lives through education and, in the future, contribute to society. Our hope is that the "Elevated Tree Program in Vietnam" will enable us to extend our love and care beyond borders to underprivileged students in Vietnam, empowering them to pursue education and fulfill their aspirations.

Scholarship recipient "Chun" (a pseudonym) is a third-grader, who lost his veteran father when he was very young and later his mother to COVID-19. Chun now lives with his elderly grandparents, whose financial struggles have prevented him from continuing his studies. However, thanks to the generosity of his class teacher and other student parents, Chun was able to receive financial support to stay in school. Chun's hard work and dedication led to him being awarded the Elevated Tree Program scholarship in 2023 and 2024 for exceptional academic performance. Huynh Thi Anh Tuyet, the Principal at Chun's school, said at the donation ceremony, "We are truly grateful for the scholarships provided by the 'Elevated Tree Program in Vietnam', whose compassion and generosity have motivated students to continue their studies, inspiring them to strive for excellence and to broaden their horizons".

Another scholarship recipient, "Yu-Pi" (a pseudonym), is a second-grader whose parents moved to Ho Chi Minh City from other provinces to earn a living. Yu-Pi's mother has congenital heart disease, and her condition has only deteriorated after giving birth to Yu-Pi, leading to her being unable to work following her second heart surgery. Consequently, Yu-Pi's father has since become the sole breadwinner in the household, using his wages from working at a shoe factory to support the whole family and cover his wife's medical bill. Determined to ease the burden of her parents, Yu-Pi has maintained excellent test scores over the past year to be eligible for a scholarship application. For Yu-Pi, this scholarship not only enables her to further her education, but has also motivated her to rise above any challenges that she faces. With her hard work, Yu-Pi aspires that she may one day have the opportunity to give back to society and provide the care and comfort her parents deserve.

About Cathay United Bank (CUB) Elevated Tree Program

Students in rural areas are at a disadvantage due to family structure and insufficient school resources. To ensure that all students have an equal opportunity, CUB and the CUB Foundation initiated the Elevated Tree Program in 2004. By utilizing schools as hubs, they've provided flexible scholarships, specialized education programs, and online TutorCUB financial courses to ensure that children everywhere have a fair and equal chance to pursue education, true to the goals of SDG4.

To assist children in need to discover their talents and spur their motivation to learn, the CUB Foundation has spared no effort in supporting rural schools develop physical education, art, music, and other specialized education programs. CUB aspires to encourage children to participate in sports, teams, and other activities both in Taiwan and overseas, offering them the opportunity to discover themselves, improve confidence, instill discipline, and build a sense of team spirit.

