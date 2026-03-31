ELIS Kindergarten in Thao Dien Announces 'Open House' on April 11

- Established in 2024 as a Premier International Kindergarten… Featuring TuniTuni Activities and Premium Free Trial Classes

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIS Kindergarten (ELIS), renowned in Thao Dien for its high-standard English immersion and meticulous care, is hosting an Open House event titled 'Adventure and Discovery Day' on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Where play becomes learning: ELIS children engaged in hands-on activities

Since its opening in 2024, ELIS has rapidly grown among both expatriate and local high-income families by successfully combining a 'Global Standard' curriculum with 'Premium K-Care'. ELIS has already proven its academic excellence, with graduates successfully transitioning to top-tier international schools such as BIS (British International School), ISHCMC, and KIS.

This Open House is designed around the theme "Discover Why Children Love ELIS," offering a fun and engaging environment for both children and parents to experience the ELIS difference firsthand.

Event Highlights

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 11, featuring the following premium programs:

Interactive Playtime: Engaging activities designed to spark curiosity and creativity in young learners.

Engaging activities designed to spark curiosity and creativity in young learners. Trial Classes: A firsthand look at the ELIS specialized curriculum, which focuses on "Thinking Growing at Fingertips" and "Overwhelming English Expres sion".

A firsthand look at the ELIS specialized curriculum, which focuses on "Thinking Growing at Fingertips" and "Overwhelming English Expres TuniTuni Activities: Signature music and movement sessions that promote physical development and emotional bonding.

Signature music and movement sessions that promote physical development and emotional bonding. Premium Campus Tour: A full showcase of the modern, safe, and high-quality facilities located on the 2nd floor of Thao Dien Green.

A full showcase of the modern, safe, and high-quality facilities located on the 2nd floor of Thao Dien Green. Parent Consultations: One-on-one sessions with expert teachers to discuss your child's holistic growth and future educational pathway.

Target Audience & Registration

The event is open to families with children born between 2020 and 2025. To ensure a personalized experience and maintain high-quality standards, the number of participants is limited, and advanced registration is required.

An ELIS representative stated, since our launch in 2024, we have grown through word-of-mouth regarding our educational outcomes. We invite parents to come and see for themselves the safe and joyful environment where children truly thrive.

[ELIS Open House Details & Registration]

Date & Time: Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Location: ELIS Thao Dien Campus (2F, Thao Dien Green, 192 Nguyen Van Huong St., An Khanh Ward, District 2, HCMC)

ELIS Thao Dien Campus (2F, Thao Dien Green, 192 Nguyen Van Huong St., An Khanh Ward, District 2, HCMC) Hotline & Zalo: 0 815 550 085

0 Official Instagram: elis.kindergarten

elis.kindergarten Registration Link: Click here to register via Google Form

SOURCE ELIS Kindergarten