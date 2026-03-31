ELIS Kindergarten in Thao Dien Announces 'Open House' on April 11

News provided by

ELIS Kindergarten

31 Mar, 2026, 19:03 CST

- Established in 2024 as a Premier International Kindergarten… Featuring TuniTuni Activities and Premium Free Trial Classes

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIS Kindergarten (ELIS), renowned in Thao Dien for its high-standard English immersion and meticulous care, is hosting an Open House event titled 'Adventure and Discovery Day' on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Continue Reading
Where play becomes learning: ELIS children engaged in hands-on activities
Where play becomes learning: ELIS children engaged in hands-on activities

Since its opening in 2024, ELIS has rapidly grown among both expatriate and local high-income families by successfully combining a 'Global Standard' curriculum with 'Premium K-Care'. ELIS has already proven its academic excellence, with graduates successfully transitioning to top-tier international schools such as BIS (British International School), ISHCMC, and KIS.

This Open House is designed around the theme "Discover Why Children Love ELIS," offering a fun and engaging environment for both children and parents to experience the ELIS difference firsthand.

  • Event Highlights

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 11, featuring the following premium programs:

  • Interactive Playtime: Engaging activities designed to spark curiosity and creativity in young learners.
  • Trial Classes: A firsthand look at the ELIS specialized curriculum, which focuses on "Thinking Growing at Fingertips" and "Overwhelming English Expression".
  • TuniTuni Activities: Signature music and movement sessions that promote physical development and emotional bonding.
  • Premium Campus Tour: A full showcase of the modern, safe, and high-quality facilities located on the 2nd floor of Thao Dien Green.
  • Parent Consultations: One-on-one sessions with expert teachers to discuss your child's holistic growth and future educational pathway.
  • Target Audience & Registration

The event is open to families with children born between 2020 and 2025. To ensure a personalized experience and maintain high-quality standards, the number of participants is limited, and advanced registration is required.

An ELIS representative stated, since our launch in 2024, we have grown through word-of-mouth regarding our educational outcomes. We invite parents to come and see for themselves the safe and joyful environment where children truly thrive.

[ELIS Open House Details & Registration]

  • Date & Time: Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM
  • Location: ELIS Thao Dien Campus (2F, Thao Dien Green, 192 Nguyen Van Huong St., An Khanh Ward, District 2, HCMC)
  • Hotline & Zalo: 0815 550 085
  • Official Instagram: elis.kindergarten
  • Registration Link: Click here to register via Google Form

SOURCE ELIS Kindergarten