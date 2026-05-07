ELIS Kindergarten Launches 6-Week "Time Adventure" Summer Program in Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIS (Eye Level Integrated School), a premier international kindergarten located in Thao Dien, District 2, officially announces the opening of its 2026 Summer Program: "Time Adventure."

Targeting children from K1 to K3 (ages 3 to 6), this intensive 6-week program runs from June 29th to August 7th. It is specifically designed to provide an immersive educational experience that integrates STEM, creative arts, and physical development within a unique historical narrative.

Engaging class time at ELIS Kindergarten, Thao Dien. The upcoming "Time Adventure" summer camp opens this June.

Weekly Themes: Immersive Project-Based Learning The "Time Adventure" curriculum is structured into weekly modules, allowing students to explore different eras through hands-on activities: The Prehistoric & Ancient Worlds: Dinosaur fossil excavation and pyramid-themed sensory play. The Age of Exploration & Mechanics: Marine navigation with handmade maps and "Junk Art" robotics. Space Odyssey & Future Cities: Solar system modeling and designing a "Smart City" miniature.





The "Time Adventure" curriculum is structured into weekly modules, allowing students to explore different eras through hands-on activities: Competitive Advantage: Extended Full-Day Schedule (08:00 – 17:00) ELIS offers one of the most comprehensive schedules among international kindergartens in Ho Chi Minh City. While typical summer camps conclude in the early afternoon, ELIS operates from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM . This extended routine provides: Deep-Dive Learning: More time for complex projects and extracurricular activities. Parental Convenience: A reliable full-day solution for working families in the Thao Dien and its surrounding areas.





ELIS offers one of the most comprehensive schedules among international kindergartens in Ho Chi Minh City. While typical summer camps conclude in the early afternoon, ELIS operates from . This extended routine provides: Integrated Field Trips: Real-World Exploration The program enhances classroom learning with weekly excursions to key locations in Ho Chi Minh City, such as the History Museum , the Central Post Office , KidZania , and Jump Arena . Each trip is carefully aligned with the week's educational theme to provide practical context.





The program enhances classroom learning with weekly excursions to key locations in Ho Chi Minh City, such as the , the , , and . Each trip is carefully aligned with the week's educational theme to provide practical context. Enrollment and Early Bird Discount Registration is now open, with an Early Bird discount available for all applications submitted by May 15th. Due to limited capacity and a commitment to maintaining a low teacher-to-student ratio, early enrollment is strongly recommended.

For more information, detailed curriculum brochures, or registration, please contact ELIS via Zalo or Phone at 0815 550 085.

About ELIS (Eye Level Integrated School): Located in the vibrant community of Thao Dien, ELIS is an international kindergarten dedicated to a holistic approach to early childhood education, combining academic excellence with creative exploration.

SOURCE ELIS (Eye Level Integrated School)