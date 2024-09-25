RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellington Properties announces the launch of Playa Del Sol, an exclusive residential development on Al Marjan Island, UAE. With a premium location, Playa Del Sol embodies a utopian community living space. Ellington Properties' latest project represents a significant addition to the region's luxury real estate market, promising an unparalleled lifestyle experience and attractive investment opportunity.

Prime Location Near a Major Entertainment Landmark

Ellington Properties Unveils Playa Del Sol: Design Elegance Meets Luxury Lifestyle in Latest Development

Playa Del Sol is strategically positioned near a landmark development expected to attract substantial international interest and tourism. This prime location notably enhances the appeal of Playa Del Sol, offering residents and investors convenient access to the region's vibrant new entertainment hub.

Ellington Properties: A Legacy of Excellence

Ellington Properties continues to set the benchmark in the UAE real estate sector with its design-led approach to residences, communities and lifestyles. Led by Managing Director Robert Booth, who oversaw the development of the iconic Burj Khalifa, Ellington Properties has become renowned for its dedication to superior craftsmanship and innovative design. The company's latest project, Playa Del Sol, exemplifies its commitment to sustainability, whilst creating exceptional living environments with premium investment potential.

Elie Naaman, Ellington Properties Co-Founder and CEO, said, "Ellington has not only expanded its regional market presence, but also strengthened its reputation as a premium developer of high-quality, innovative real estate projects. Our forward-thinking strategies and commitment to excellence continue to elevate our projects, making Ellington Properties a trusted and standout developer in the competitive real estate landscape."

Investment Opportunities in a Growing Market

Playa Del Sol offers a range of advantages in the growing regional market, presenting attractive opportunities to Asian investors. Investment benefits include:

Proximity to Major Attractio ns : Pla ya Del Sol stands to benefit from increased tourism and local activity.

ya stands to benefit from increased tourism and local activity. High Return on Investment : The UAE's favorable tax policies and Ras Al Khaimah's expanding appeal promise lucrative returns.

: The UAE's favorable tax policies and expanding appeal promise lucrative returns. Diversified Portfolio : Investing in Playa Del Sol provides a strategic opportunity to diversify portfolios into a robust and rapidly growing real estate market.

: Investing in Playa Del Sol provides a strategic opportunity to diversify portfolios into a robust and rapidly growing real estate market. Luxury Living: The development's upscale amenities and serene setting make it ideal for both high-end vacation homes and rental property investments.

Exceptional Lifestyle Experience

Playa Del Sol exudes a luxurious lifestyle, with world-class amenities in a designed residential community space, including:

Indoor Amenities : Lobby Lounge, Clubhouse, Teens Room, Kids Play Area, Massage Room, Hairdresser Room, Relaxation Room, Sauna, Steam Room, Indoor Squash Court, Gym, Yoga Studio.

: Lobby Lounge, Clubhouse, Teens Room, Kids Play Area, Massage Room, Hairdresser Room, Relaxation Room, Sauna, Steam Room, Indoor Squash Court, Gym, Yoga Studio. Outdoor Amenities: Multi-Layered Infinity Pool, BBQ Area, Social Seating Zone, Kids Splash Zone, Outdoor Playground, Zen Garden, Outdoor Yoga Space, Sunken Courtyard.

Architectural and Natural Elegance

The development features a minimalist architectural style, fashioned to complement the surrounding natural beauty of Al Marjan Island. Meticulously designed interiors with expansive windows offer stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, creating a bright and inviting living space.

Exclusive Residences

Playa Del Sol comprises 516 units, including 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, a 3-bedroom duplex, 4-bedroom penthouses, and a 4-bedroom villa. The development features 2 basement levels, a ground floor, and 14 residential floors.

Completion Date

Playa Del Sol is due for completion in Q4 2027.

ABOUT Ellington Properties

Founded in 2014, multi award-winning Ellington Properties is committed to delivering high-quality developments that enhance the lives of its residents. With Playa Del Sol, the company continues its tradition of excellence under the leadership of Robert Booth, building on a legacy that includes the Burj Khalifa.

For more information about Playa Del Sol and other Ellington Properties projects, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae .

Website: https://shorturl.at/1VJa3

SOURCE Ellington Properties