HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As autumn settles in and temperatures begin to drop, many individuals embrace outdoor activities such as running, cycling, and hiking, delighting in the beauty of nature. However, post-exercise muscle soreness can become a common challenge for those who typically engage in less physical activity, potentially disrupting daily life. According to traditional Chinese medicine, straightforward remedies can effectively alleviate this discomfort. Renowned Traditional Chinese Medicine Expert Professor Tinly Wong Tin-Chee is dedicated to advancing the field of traditional medicine. In 1999, he established the "Herbalgy" brand, and over the past 25 years, he has introduced two additional brands, "Touch Cool" and "Tibet Red." To address muscle soreness after exercise, he recommends "Herbalgy Medicated Balm" for targeted massage, complemented by "Herbalgy Easy Analgesic Plasters" for sustained relief. Just a touch of oil, one plaster —your duo for total relaxation! This combination offers multiple benefits for muscle relaxation.

Embrace Autumn Outdoor Activities: Renowned Traditional Chinese Medicine Expert Professor Tinly Wong Tin-Chee Offers Effective Solutions for Relieving Post-Exercise Muscle Soreness with Massage, Herbal Oils, and Plasters

Understanding Muscle Soreness

Muscle soreness generally manifests within 24 hours following physical activity, often accompanied by a sensation of tightness. This response is linked to minor damage to muscle fibres incurred during exercise. As time progresses, discomfort may intensify, peaking on the second or third day, which can limit mobility. The duration of muscle soreness varies by individual, typically lasting from 48 to 72 hours before gradually easing.

The specific areas affected by soreness often depend on the type of exercise performed. Commonly impacted muscles include the quadriceps at the front of the thigh, the hamstrings at the back, and the calf muscles, particularly after resistance training or endurance activities. Additionally, upper body muscles such as the deltoids and biceps may also experience soreness following stretching routines.

For individuals experiencing soreness related to pre-existing conditions or prolonged discomfort, Professor Wong advises the use of "Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil" Gentle massage of the affected area, combined with the application of the "Carthami Flos Analgesic Plaster" allows the herbal ingredients—frankincense, myrrh, and safflower—to penetrate the skin, promoting circulation and alleviating discomfort.

These Herbalgy's products are available at personal care retail chains, including Mannings, Watsons, Yue Hwa, and HKTVmall, as well as various pharmacies across Hong Kong.

About "Herbalgy Medicated Balm" and "Herbalgy Easy Analgesic Plasters":

The Herbalgy product line embodies the essence of traditional Chinese medicine with its advanced pain relief formulation. "Herbalgy Medicated Balm" features a deep-magnetic massage head that accurately targets pain points, delivering immediate relief and making it ideal for daytime use. Complementing the oil, the "Herbalgy Easy Analgesic Plasters" works synergistically to provide sustained and gentle relief, allowing the herbal ingredients to penetrate the affected area for enhanced comfort. This combination is perfect for nighttime use, offering dual protection for your well-being.

About "Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil" and "Carthami Flos Analgesic Plaster":

Tibet Red integrates the rich herbal knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine to promote blood circulation and alleviate muscle tension. The distinctive formulation of "Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil" offers rapid pain relief, making it suitable for daytime application. A simple application to the affected area provides effective results. For optimal nighttime relief, combining the "Carthami Flos Analgesic Plaster" with "Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil" allows for gentle penetration, effectively soothing discomfort. Experience the benefits of targeted relief and ease your burdens with confidence.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Traditional Chinese Medicine Professor Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yik, since childhood. With a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father's wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father's philosophy of "focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms" and the principle of "viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues."

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known "Herbalgy" brand. This name reflects the company's commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong's traditional Chinese medicine, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands "Touch Cool," "Herbalgy," and "Tibet Red," which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from poor blood circulation in urban lifestyles.

For more information about Herbalgy, please visit:

Website: https://herbalgy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Herbalgy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/herbalgyhk/

Media Inquiries:

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Marketing and Sales Department

Phone: (852) 2380 9555

Email: [email protected]

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd.