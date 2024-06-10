Embrace The Diversity & Equality of Love with Premier Residences Phu Quoc

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Premier Residences Phu Quoc aims to become a tourist destination in Vietnam that is friendly to the LGBTQ+ community. At the resort, guests will always feel comfortable to express their love, transcending all barriers and prejudices.

Private and vibrant accommodation options

The colorful buildings of Premier Reidences Phu Quoc Romantic moment from the balcony at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Engaging recreational activities at Premier Residences Phu Quoc

Nestled on the beautiful Kem Beach, Premier Residences Phu Quoc invites couples to revel in the natural splendor of the "pearl island." The resort boasts 752 diverse accommodations, including apartments, penthouses, and villas with open living spaces and private pools, which are perfect for couples seeking privacy.

A striking feature of the resort is its main building, inspired by the wooden barrels used by local fishermen to ferment fish sauce. The four other buildings represent Phu Quoc's natural elements, each with symbolic colors: the golden sunlight, the deep blue sea, the white sandy beaches, and the pink sunset sky. The resort also offers numerous picturesque photo spots, making it an ideal romantic getaway.

Engaging recreational experiences

The resort offers romantic experiences from sunrise to sunset, fostering deeper emotional connections between couples. Guests can start their day with a beachside yoga class or a leisurely bike ride around the resort to admire the beauty of Kem Beach from a brand-new perspective.

Daily workshops present unique opportunities for guests to unleash their creativity and craft charming souvenirs for their loved ones. Culinary enthusiasts can join cooking classes led by expert chefs, learning how to make traditional Vietnamese dishes such as pancake, rolling steamed cake or spring roll.

As the day progresses, couples can engage in vibrant beach activities, kayaking or paddleboarding, or simply enjoy a peaceful walk along the shore. For a truly indulgent experience, Emerald Spa offers delicate facial and body treatments in private rooms designed specifically for couples, providing the perfect setting for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Romantic dining experiences

Spanning an impressive 5000 square meters, the pool area stands out as the favorite spot for guests. Couples can lounge in the cool water or sunbathe under the tropical sun while sipping on refreshing cocktails from the Pool Bar. Additionally, couples can revisit their childhood with exciting games at the Playground area and enjoy delicious snacks and drinks together.

Couples seeking tranquility can fully relax in their rooms with all-day room service available. Guests can surprise their partners with a cozy in-room breakfast or an enticing floating tray when indulging in the private pool. And nothing quite compares to a romantic beachfront dinner with candles, flowers, wine, and tantalizing set menus crafted by the skilled chefs at the Clubhouse restaurant - guaranteed to create unforgettable moments for couples.

In the end, love is all that matters, regardless of who we are or whom we love. Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay embraces diversity and equality in all forms of love. Here, expressions of the heart are always honored and celebrated.

