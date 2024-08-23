Employers Prepare for Gen Z Leadership | 54 Filipino companies win HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards on the back of attracting Gen Z talents

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-four companies across the Philippines won the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 Awards on the back of attracting Gen Z talents.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Philippines HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

The awards, organised by leading HR publication, HR Asia, are also held in 14 other countries across Asia, making it the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. With the theme of "The Definitive Z Choice," the 2024 winners exemplify the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen Z, or "Zoomers," into the workforce. These companies have excelled not only in attracting and retaining young talent but also in cultivating a workplace culture that champions diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation—values highly prized by the new generation.

A study by Deloitte Philippines reveals that Filipino Gen Zs are significantly more optimistic than their global peers about their ability to drive positive change at work. According to the study, 89% of Filipino Gen Zs, compared to 58% globally, believe they have the power to influence change and that their organizations actively seek and incorporate employee feedback. This positive dialogue between employers and employees is yielding promising results.

Supporting this view, HR Asia's proprietary TEAM Survey, which surveyed 18,349 employees from 210 companies — 47% of whom were Gen Z — echoed this optimism. Respondents strongly agreed with the statement, "I constantly look for ways to improve my contributions and my role within this organization," which received a high rating of 4.58 out of 5. Additionally, the statement, "Our organization encourages open communication and cooperation between managerial and non-managerial roles," also received a strong rating of 4.55 out of 5, underscoring the positive employer-employee dialogue within these organizations.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Philippines award winners have demonstrated unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. By fostering positive work environments that promote growth and excellence, these companies have set a benchmark for others to follow, emerging as leaders in employee satisfaction and development.

The insights and experiences shared by the 18,349 survey participants provide a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in the Philippines. Their contributions highlight a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments and underscore the importance of employee voice in shaping organizational culture and practices.

"With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, companies face a unique set of challenges. The life experiences and expectations of this younger generation differ significantly from those of previous generations, which can lead to potential discord in the workplace. It is encouraging to see that more organizations in the Philippines are proactively addressing these challenges and achieving higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity and actively listening to their employees' needs," said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia.

HR Asia concurrently recognises employers under three distinctive award categories, including the HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards, reflecting the organization's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards recognize organizations that have made significant strides in creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. Additionally, the HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards honor organizations that have shown exceptional care for their employees, particularly during challenging times.

This year, the awards also celebrated the achievements of five Gold winners, each of whom has received the award for five consecutive years or more. These outstanding organizations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating and maintaining exceptional workplace environments. The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Philippines are Everise Philippines Ltd., Mondelēz Philippines, Inc., Monocrete Construction Philippines, Inc., Puregold Price Club, Inc., and Startek Philippines.

Human Resource Educators' Association of the Philippines, Inc. is also credited as the official supporting partner of the 2024 Philippines HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia.

For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Philippines awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (PHILIPPINES EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

AbbVie Philippines Inc. Aboitiz Land, Inc. ACEN Corporation AIA Philippines Life and General Insurance Company Inc. APLL Global Business Services ( Philippines ), Inc. Asialink Finance Corporation Athena Ayala Land Inc. Ayala Property Management Corporation B&M Global Services Manila, Inc. Cargill Philippines, Inc Cloudstaff Modern Workforce Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. Cocolife Collins Aerospace, an RTX Business DDB Group Philippines Emapta Everise Philippines Ltd. EY Global Delivery Services Philippines Foundever™ GCASH Globe Telecom, Inc. GoTyme Bank Haleon Philippines, Inc. Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. Hitachi Solutions Philippines Corporation HSBC Electronic Data Processing Philippines Inc. Huawei Technologies Phils. Inc. IDS Medical Systems Philippines, Inc. Insular Life Assurance Company, Ltd. Interconnected Business Process, Inc. KMC Solutions Makati Development Corporation Marsh Philippines , Inc. Mondelēz Philippines , Inc. Monocrete Construction Philippines, Inc. Outsourced Quality Assured Services Inc. PepsiCo, Inc. Philippine Branch Pointwest Innovations Corporation Puregold Price Club, Inc. Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation Security Bank Servier Philippines, Inc. Shore360 Inc. SM Supermalls Smartsourcing Inc. Startek Philippines Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation Travel + Leisure Co. TTEC UAM Philippines, Inc. Universal Robina Corporation USANA Philippines Vena Energy Philippines

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

AbbVie Philippines Inc. Asialink Finance Corporation Collins Aerospace, an RTX Business Everise Philippines Ltd. GCASH Haleon Philippines, Inc. Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. HSBC Electronic Data Processing Philippines Inc. IDS Medical Systems Philippines, Inc. Makati Development Corporation (MDC) Marsh Philippines , Inc. Puregold Price Club, Inc. Startek Philippines

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

AIA Philippines Life and General Insurance Company Inc. Ayala Land Inc. Ayala Property Management Corporation Cloudstaff Modern Workforce Foundever™ Haleon Philippines, Inc. HSBC Electronic Data Processing Philippines Inc. KMC Solutions Marsh Philippines , Inc. Puregold Price Club, Inc. Vena Energy Philippines

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

Asialink Finance Corporation DDB Group Philippines Emapta Haleon Philippines, Inc. HSBC Electronic Data Processing Philippines Inc. IDS Medical Systems Philippines, Inc. Insular Life Assurance Company, Ltd. Interconnected Business Process, Inc. SM Supermalls Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation Vena Energy Philippines

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organizes various exhibitions and owns the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model within its portfolio.

Media contact:

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: 012-2692701

Email: [email protected]

Reference: https://www2.deloitte.com/ph/en/pages/about-deloitte/articles/2023-millennial-survey.html

SOURCE Business Media International