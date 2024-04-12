Empower Her - 38 Organizations are recognized as 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2024', by Great Place To Work®

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® takes pride in announcing the 38 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2024'.

The Best Workplaces for Women™ stand above competitors by creating trustworthy organizations that eliminate gaps in employees' day-to-day experience.

We have plenty of testimonies telling us that once a certain balance and female empowerment has been achieved, we are privy to attest to the enhanced experience of learning, innovating, complementing, and overall, excelling at the workplace's results.

We're proud to present the list of these companies:

AbbVie China Accenture American Express International, Inc. Atomy Beam Suntory China Chiesi China Cisco CNH China DB Schenker TSC Nanjing DHL Express Taiwan DHL Global Forwarding, China DKSH eyebuydirect Fonterra Hilton Kerry China Marriott International Mastercard Mayoly Medela Greater China Meijer Global Sourcing Hong Kong Mersen China PayPal PVM China Royal Friesland Campina S.C. Johnson SAP Sephora China Servier China Shanghai Totole Food Ltd. Standard Chartered GBS China & GBS Guangzhou Stryker (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd Stryker China Commercial Swire Coca-Cola HK Tata Communications (Hong Kong) Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Virtuos W. L. Gore & Associates

"The added value of a balanced team is undeniable, and obvious indeed the evident high-value contributions that female employees bring to the table at the workplace. There's still a long way to go. Nevertheless, we strive to be here, advocating for this very needed agenda; knowing that having a great workplace will result in a naturally lived values' set, where this piece is non-negotiable and a top priority". - Jose Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place To Work® Greater China, addressed the winner organizations with these words, at the celebratory event, yesterday.

The core results findings

Some of the points that stand out the most in the Trust Index© survey, are from the Inclusion Index 2023-2024:

94.8% of employees at Best Workplaces for Women™ think that "Everyone has an opportunity to get special recognition"; compared to 75.6% from other companies in Greater China.

96.7% of employees at Best Workplaces for Women™ say that people are paid fairly for the work they do, compared to 69.2% from other companies in Greater China.

94.51% of employees at Best Workplaces for Women™ state that: "Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work".

About the Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China List

Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China is an accreditation standard which recognizes those top organizations that, while providing a great work environment to all employees, are also creating positive and supportive workplaces for women, in particular developing and promoting practices that make sure women in the workplace have a fair and positive work experience, and have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the business while they develop their talents personally and professionally.

The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organisations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish great workplace cultures for women and among the colleagues and associates, so as to sustain and enhance the competitive edge of the region.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 97 countries, through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs. In Greater China, we partner with different media partners to publish the 'Best Workplaces™ in Greater China' list and 'Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong and Taiwan; also a special list of 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China' list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

