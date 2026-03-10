Empowering Healthier Families: Ddrops® Promotes Everyday Wellness at TikTok Shop Bazar Raya

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ddrops®, the No. 1 selling infant Vitamin D brand in North America and a globally trusted nutritional supplement brand proudly made in Canada, recently participated in the TikTok Shop Bazar Raya, a four-day festive shopping event held from 5 to 8 March 2026 at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. The bazar featured more than 80 brands across healthcare, fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle categories, providing a vibrant platform for Ddrops® to connect with families and individuals across Malaysia.

Ddrops x TikTok Shop Bazar Raya in Malaysia

Ddrops® showcased its high-quality nutritional supplements, including Vitamin D3, Vitamin A & D3, Vitamin D3 & K2, probiotics, and calcium, emphasizing their role in supporting daily nutritional needs and overall wellness for people of all ages. Visitors also learned that simple, consistent supplementation can help maintain essential nutrient levels, especially during Ramadan when fasting naturally supports metabolism and overall wellness. With the combined benefits of fasting and Ddrops® supplements, families can welcome Hari Raya with renewed energy and vitality.

Founded to provide simpler and safer daily nutritional support, Ddrops® is committed to helping families maintain balanced nutrition through pure, effective, and easy-to-use supplements. All products are free from sugar, artificial colours, flavours, preservatives, and common allergens, manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in Canada, and carry multiple certifications, including NPN, NSF, SGS, USDA Organic, NPRA (KKM) and HMA Halal, giving consumers confidence in their safety and quality.

At the bazar, the Ddrops® team highlighted the convenience of delivering Vitamin D3 in just one drop and engaged with families to understand their nutritional challenges. Many parents noted that in Malaysia, where seasonal viral infections and air pollution can affect overall health, children may not always get enough Vitamin D from sunlight alone. They appreciated that Ddrops® supplements are made with pure Vitamin D3 and organic MCT oil, offering a safe, odorless, and easy addition to their daily routines with Halal certification and KKM approval. Parents shared, "When kids are healthy, the whole family feels more at ease."

Beyond consumer engagement, Ddrops® partnered with over 300 creators and affiliates at the event to expand awareness and education about nutritional wellness across Malaysia. The brand not only shared its expertise but also encouraged creators to bring these safe, high-quality nutritional solutions to more families. As always, Ddrops® continues its mission to promote everyday nutritional wellness, helping families and individuals build stronger immune systems, maintain proper nutrition, and lead balanced, vibrant lives.

SOURCE Ddrops®