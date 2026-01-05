Empowering Professionals and Aspiring Creators, Snapdragon X2 Plus Delivers Multi-day Battery Life, Fast Performance and Advanced AI

Highlights:

Snapdragon ® X2 Plus transforms every click and every moment for modern professionals, aspiring creators and everyday users, delivering speed, multi-day battery life and built-in AI features.

Snapdragon X2 Plus harnesses the power of the 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU and an 80 TOPS NPU, with select devices from leading OEMs available for purchase in 1H26.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES , Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the Snapdragon X2 Plus platform, the newest entrant to Snapdragon X Series. A bold leap forward, it transforms every click and every moment for modern professionals, aspiring creators and everyday users seeking a fast, responsive and portable device with multi-day battery life. With the launch of Snapdragon X2 Plus, Qualcomm Technologies expands the power of Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs across its Snapdragon X Series with select devices from leading OEMs available for purchase in 1H26.

Consumers set the pace. Snapdragon X2 Plus sets the bar.

Modern professionals, aspiring creators and everyday users expect their PCs to keep up with them–from speed to multi-day battery life to built-in AI features. Designed to surpass their pace, Snapdragon X2 Plus delivers lightning-fast performance and fluid multitasking in sleek, ultra-portable Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs. Consumers can shift from data-intensive analysis to creative design or video calls without compromise.

This is where Snapdragon X2 Plus sets the bar. The 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU delivers up to 35% faster CPU single-core performance than the previous generation, while using 43% less power than the previous generation. An integrated Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU delivers 80 TOPS of AI performance for next-generation agentic experiences and seamless multitasking. With blazing connectivity through Wi-Fi 7, optional 5G, and advanced security from Snapdragon® Guardian, consumers can stay on-the-go and in the flow.

"Modern professionals and creators want to do more, create more, and push the limits of generative AI and all-day performance. Snapdragon X2 Plus platform delivers the power, efficiency and intelligence to surpass their ambitions, making each experience more responsive and personal," said Kedar Kondap, SVP and GM of computing and gaming at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

