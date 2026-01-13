Empyrion Digital breaks ground on first Taiwan data centre in Taipei's Neihu technology hub

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrion Digital, a Singapore-headquartered next-generation data centre developer and operator, today commenced groundbreaking for its first data centre in Taiwan. The milestone marks Empyrion Digital's entry into the Taiwan market and underscores its continued expansion across Asia.

Strategically located in Neihu, one of Taipei's key technology business districts, the 10MW powered Taipei Data Centre ("TW1") will be one of the newest facility being developed in the area. With 7MW of scalable IT load, TW1 is purpose-built to meet the growing demand for high-performance cloud and AI computing. The facility supports liquid cooling and high-density deployments and is expected to be ready for service in Q4 2027.

The 4,260-square-metre, five-storey facility is designed with sustainability at its core. It will feature energy-efficient air-cooled systems to minimise water usage, targeting optimal Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE). TW1 is also liquid-cooling ready, and the building will incorporate green features such as vertical green walls and solar panels. The facility is targeted to achieve Taiwan's Green Building Gold Certification and will be working with local partners on green energy options.

Mark Fong, CEO of Empyrion Digital, said: "Breaking ground on TW1 is a significant milestone for Empyrion Digital as we continue to expand our footprint across Asia. Taiwan is a strategic market with a strong digital economy and a world-class technology ecosystem. This facility will deliver sustainable, AI-ready infrastructure that supports our customers' growth and strengthens Taiwan's position in the regional digital network."

TW1 will expand strategically Empyrion Digital's footprint in developed Asia, joining its recently announced Johor project, alongside Empyrion Digital's operational 7.7MW facility in Singapore and 29.4MW facility in Seoul.

