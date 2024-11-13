Empyrion Digital makes first data centre investment in Thailand

Entry into Bangkok marks the fifth investment for the platform after recent announcements on Taipei and Tokyo

Calibrated strategy to diversify portfolio to include emerging growth markets and strengthen presence in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrion Digital, a next-generation digital infrastructure platform, today announced its strategic expansion into Thailand to develop a minimum 12MW (IT Load) edge co-location data centre in Bangkok. This move represents Empyrion Digital's first major investment in Southeast Asia following its establishment in Singapore in 2021.

Centrally located in Bang Na, the emerging connectivity hub in Bangkok, the Bangkok data centre (TH1) covers over 9,960 square metres. With in-principle power available and diverse connectivity to all fibre providers in Bangkok, the facility is primed to support growing demand from hyperscalers, enterprises and cloud providers seeking high-performance and scalable digital infrastructure solutions leveraging TH1's proximity to existing Internet Exchanges, positioning it well for incoming submarine cables connecting to the Bangkok metro area. Upon completion, TH1 will be optimised to meet artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing requirements using the most efficient cooling technologies in the market, achieving low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE).

Positioned centrally in ASEAN, Thailand serves as a bridge to the CLMVT region (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Thailand), reaching a combined population of over 250 million people. With substantial investments from global hyperscalers and established availability zones, Thailand's data centre market is expected to reach US$1.19 billion by 2029[1], with Bangkok currently being the third fastest growing emerging market for data centres in Asia Pacific[2]. The country's Cloud First policy, extensive 5G coverage and high electricity reserves further make it an ideal market to build the next generation of AI-ready data centres.

Mr. Mark Fong, CEO of Empyrion Digital said: "We are excited to expand into Thailand, a rapidly growing market in Southeast Asia. With additional growth coming from Greater Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor, our central presence in Bangkok aligns with our strategy to be where our customers want to be. This investment further reflects our nimble approach in capturing growth from new markets in tandem with our customer's evolving requirements. We will continue to seek opportunities in Southeast Asia in lock step with our customers."

TH1 is expected to be ready for service by Q12027. It will be Empyrion Digital's fifth data centre after its investments in Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo and Taipei.

About Empyrion Digital

Empyrion Digital is a next-generation digital infrastructure platform committed to sustainability and the highest standards of responsible operating performance. Green by design, we develop and operate robust, scalable and carrier-neutral data centres for hyperscale and enterprise customers across Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, Empyrion Digital is a portfolio company of Seraya Partners, a leading Asia infrastructure fund with USD 800 million of assets under management as of 31 Dec 2023

