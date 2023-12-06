EMSPHERE : BANGKOK SLEEPLESS METROPOLIS

The visionary behind this mega project, Ms. Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group expressed her ambition, is to escalate beyond creating just another typical shopping mall. Her goal is to craft a distinctive urban district in Bangkok that resonates with global lifestyle choices. Recognizing the connecting power of entertainment, she drew her dream in parallels with iconic districts like Dubailand in Dubai, Omotesando in Tokyo, Japan, Xin Tian Di in Shanghai, and Soho in London to name a few. Believing that Bangkok should boast a high-end shopping and entertainment district, she conceived Emsphere as a sleepless metropolis that would immensely open up many more new chapters for its distinctive guests and comers

Emsphere is a pivotal component of the 650,000 sqm EM district, strategically located in the heart of Sukhumvit, surrounded by upscale residences, hotels, and offices. The EM district comprises three world-class shopping complexes, namely Emporium, a haven for luxury brands such as Cartier, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and Van Cleef; Emquartier, positioned as a cutting-edge luxury and hybrid destination; and Emsphere, representing the future of retail enriched with entertainment innovative dining concepts and fashion. The perfect combination of the three diverse attractions of the EM district is unquestionably a dream come true shopping experience and yet a place to come and watch the whole world go by.

Emsphere's 5th and 6th floors are exclusively dedicated to entertainment, featuring a diverse range of pubs and bars, including beach clubs and supper clubs—approximately 25 establishments in total. The project includes UOB Live, a world-class arena spanning 12,000 sqm with a 6,000-person capacity, operated by AEG, a leading American entertainment company.

Ms. Supaluck highlighted Emsphere's role in offering unique dining experiences, including 24-hour dining catering to late-night arrivals and local night explorers. The diverse culinary offerings include renowned establishments like Bread Street Kitchen & Bar by Gordon Ramsey, Nayuki boba milk tea from China. Southeast Asia's first 12,000 sqm city-center IKEA store is one of the highlights for IKEA fans. For supercar lovers, on the 2nd floor is a hub for luxury cars such as Rolls-Royce, Porsche etc.

Emsphere, unveiled on December 1st under the theme "CALLING THE WORLD," is positioned as a world-class mega multi-faceted development project in the heart of Bangkok. Ms. Supaluck invites the world to experience Bangkok in a way that transcends conventional expectations.

SOURCE The Mall Group