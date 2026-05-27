EMZOOM Safety Car at TC2000 | GAC Sports Marketing & Tech Strength

GUANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In March, GAC embedded the brand warmth and core strength of Tech GAC into local users' minds through a series of high-impact brand events and localized partnerships worldwide, realizing a profound upgrade from product exports to value resonance.

Deepening local presence, winning trust with brand warmth. At the Bangkok International Motor Show, GAC announced the full upgrade of its Thailand Action 2.0 strategy and launched GAC CARE—GAC's first overseas service brand—committed to building a greener, smarter, safer and warmer sustainable mobility future for Thai consumers. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, visited GAC's booth and expressed high recognition and strong support for GAC's layout and initiatives in the Thai market.

Bridging local cultures and resonating with users through the spirit of sports. In the South American market, GAC has continued to deepen sports marketing. It participated as an official sponsor and safety car provider in the prestigious TC2000 Championship, and continued to sponsor the Buenos Aires Premier Padel P1 Tournament. Meanwhile, GAC officially partnered with Millonarios F.C.—a top Colombian football club—as its official sponsor. Taking football as a bridge, GAC has forged an emotional bond with local users, closely linking its intelligent manufacturing prowess with the vibrant local culture and making GAC Smart Manufacturing truly take root locally.

From launching its first overseas service brand GAC CARE at the Bangkok International Motor Show to EMZOOM serving as the safety car for top-tier competitions; from sponsoring Millonarios Fútbol Club in Colombia to the inauguration of GAC's flagship store in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia — GAC has deeply integrated itself into local economies, cultures and social life worldwide through diverse localized cooperation and sponsorship activities, and continuously fulfills its commitment to "In Local, For Local".

SOURCE GAC