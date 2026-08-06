ENERGIZER MALAYSIA LAUNCHES ULTIMATE CHILD SHIELD™, THE WORLD'S ONLY COIN LITHIUM BATTERY THAT PREVENTS BURNS IF SWALLOWED

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Malaysia today introduced Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ in Malaysia — the world's ONLY coin lithium batteries that prevent burns if swallowed. Available in sizes 2032, 2025 and 2016, this breakthrough technology reflects Energizer's continued global leadership in advancing child safety through innovation.

ENERGIZER MALAYSIA LAUNCHES ULTIMATE CHILD SHIELD™

Each year, more than 3,500 coin lithium battery ingestion incidents are reported in the U.S. alone — primarily among children ages 0-6 — with incidents rising nine-fold over the past decade as everyday devices such as key fobs, remotes, tracking tags and toys increasingly rely on 20mm coin lithium batteries for power. The risk is universal: a 20mm coin lithium battery is similar in diameter to a child's oesophagus, increasing the possibility of it becoming lodged if swallowed. When this happens, the battery can begin causing serious internal burns in as little as 15 minutes and life-threatening injuries within a few hours. Often, there are no symptoms, or the symptoms that do appear can be easily misdiagnosed, making immediate medical attention critical.

A new layer of protection for families

Developed through years of research, development and investment, Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ is the result of Energizer's continued leadership in child safety innovation. This breakthrough technology makes Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ the world's only coin lithium batteries that prevent burns if swallowed. By stopping internal burning from ever starting, the innovation offers families a life-changing solution to a growing safety concern.

Offering a superior number of safety features, Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ also includes the world's only Colour Alert technology, which dyes the mouth blue when it interacts with saliva. This alerts caregivers that an ingestion may have occurred, enabling them to act fast. Additionally, Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ also features a non-toxic bitter coating to deter ingestion and comes in child-resistant packaging.

"With 20mm coin lithium batteries powering more of our devices, it is crucial we remove the danger of ingestion burns if one of those batteries is swallowed by a child — and Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ does exactly that. With its launch in Malaysia, we are bringing families a revolutionary technology that eliminates the risk of ingestion burns," said Aaron Ang, Senior Manager of Global Marketing Activation, Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Availability

Energizer Malaysia will showcase the new range at selected baby expos later this year, including TCE Baby Expo at MITEC from 2 to 4 October 2026 and TCE Baby Expo at Mid Valley from 3 to 6 December 2026, supported by trade activations across selected channels. Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ coin lithium batteries are available in Malaysia in sizes 2032, 2025 and 2016 at selected retailers.

For more information, please visit https://energizerultimatechildshield.com/malaysia/.

Product Details:

Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ CR2032 (2 Pack), RM15.90*

Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ CR2025 (2 Pack), RM15.90*

Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ CR2016 (2 Pack), RM15.90*

*Note: Retail pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Originating from the invention of the first dry cell battery in the 1890s and introduced by parent company EVEREADY® in the 1980s, Energizer® is a market leader of high-quality, dependable household batteries. Synonymous with world-first innovations and emerging technologies, Energizer is leading and shaping the power and portable lighting categories with a powerful portfolio of groundbreaking products and consumer-led innovations. Energizer® is committed to continuing to build on its rich history of innovation and driving further sustainable measures across the portfolio.

SOURCE Energizer Malaysia