Energy Storage & Power Asia alongside the World Energy Storage Innovation Congress to Launch in Hong Kong in July 2027

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy landscape is transforming at unprecedented speed. Asia—now the world's hottest energy storage market—needs a platform that bridges cutting-edge technology, international trade, and cross-border investment.

亚洲国际储能及电力科技展览会（Energy Storage & Power Asia）全新升级！储能+电力双引擎驱动，构建全球产业国际化交流高地

Informa Markets is proud to announce the full upgrade of Energy Storage Asia, now rebranded as Energy Storage & Power Asia (ESPA). It will take place from July 14–16, 2027, at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, co-located with The Battery Show Asia and Mobility Tech Asia. Together, these events will create a comprehensive ecosystem spanning battery manufacturing, energy storage applications, power systems, and new energy mobility.

A Complete Value Chain Under One Roof

Spanning over 30,000 square meters, Energy Storage & Power Asia 2027 will host approximately 350 leading exhibitors showcasing innovations across five core sectors:

Energy Storage System Integration & EPC Services

Energy Storage Equipment & System Providers

AI Data Centers (AIDC) & Energy Infrastructure

Digital Energy & Smart Grid Technologies

Renewable Energy Development & Energy Operations

From upstream components and materials to downstream system solutions and operational services, the exhibition will present the full spectrum of cutting-edge technologies driving the energy storage and power industries forward.

Connecting Global Buyers and Industry Leaders

Leveraging Hong Kong's strategic location and robust commercial ecosystem, the event will attract over 25,000 international visitors, including energy & power utilities, renewable energy developers, commercial and industrial end-users, data center & AIDC operators, EPC contractors, power system integrators, and infrastructure investors. More than 100 international buyer delegations will attend from Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, South America, and Africa.

A dedicated Business Matchmaking Zone will facilitate precise supplier-buyer connections, enabling exhibitors to efficiently engage with high-quality procurement teams and expand their global partnerships.

World Energy Storage Innovation Congress

Running alongside the exhibition, the World Energy Storage Innovation Congress will feature 200+ high-level speakers and attract over 1,500 attendees. The summit will explore six key themes:

Global Energy Storage Market Trends & International Collaboration

Advanced Energy Storage Technologies & Applications (AIDC, Integrated Solar-Storage-Charging, Microgrids, and Zero-Carbon Industrial Parks)

Power System Transformation & Energy Storage Synergy

Energy Storage System Integration & Digital Energy Ecosystem

Energy Storage Safety Standards & Sustainable Development

Emerging Markets & Cross-Sector Convergence

Exclusive Networking and Industry Recognition

To foster high-level industry dialogue, the event will host premium networking opportunities including VIP receptions, CXO closed-door luncheons, and industry leaders closed-door roundtable.

Additionally, two prestigious awards programs will be launched: the APEX Awards (Asia Pacific Energy Excellence Awards) and the Women Leaders in Energy Awards, celebrating industry pioneers and breakthrough innovations.

Energy Storage & Power Asia 2027 Booth Reservations Now Open!

Companies across the value chain are invited to secure their presence at this premier event, showcase their innovations to a global audience, and connect with top-tier buyers and industry leaders.

For more information, visit: www.thebatteryshow.asia/espa/

For sponsorship and booth inquiries, contact:

Hubert Guan

+86 186 2199 1876

[email protected]

SOURCE Informa Markets