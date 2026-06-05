ENERtec Asia 2026 Opens Amid Rising Focus on Energy Infrastructure for AI and Data Centre Growth

Industry leaders spotlight energy storage, grid modernisation, and clean power capacity as rising data centre demand reshapes Southeast Asia's energy landscape.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENERtec Asia 2026 opened at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) with its first-ever immersive industry gathering on June 3. The event brings together key stakeholders across Southeast Asia's energy ecosystem amid growing urgency over regional energy security, grid resilience, and the rapid expansion of AI-driven digital infrastructure.

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia and co-hosted by The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM), ENERtec Asia 2026 is expected to welcome more than 12,000 industry professionals from 60 participating countries and regions, featuring 1,000 exhibiting brands across seven exhibition halls.

Held under the theme "Energy & AI: The Synergy for Energy Transition," this year's edition comes at a pivotal moment. Malaysia is rapidly accelerating efforts to position itself as a regional hub for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, semiconductor manufacturing, and data centres. The exponential expansion of digital infrastructure, particularly within Johor and other emerging industrial corridors, has intensified critical discussions surrounding electricity supply adequacy, renewable energy deployment, grid modernisation, and long-term infrastructure readiness.

These priorities took centre stage at WATT'S NEXT, ENERtec Asia's flagship conference programme. Industry leaders gathered to examine the vital roles of renewable energy integration, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and grid modernisation in supporting the next wave of AI-driven industrial and digital growth.

"Renewable energy and intelligent energy storage are no longer future considerations. They have become critical infrastructure for economic growth, digital expansion, and long-term investment competitiveness," said Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Chairman of Informa Markets Malaysia. "As AI, data centres and advanced manufacturing continue to drive electricity demand across the region, countries that modernise their grids and scale reliable clean energy capacity will be better positioned to capture the next wave of high-value digital investments."

Beyond high-level dialogue, ENERtec Asia 2026 served as a catalyst for immediate cross-sector collaboration. A major highlight of the opening day was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CATL, the world's leading battery manufacturer and energy storage solutions provider, and Leaders Energy, one of Malaysia's premier renewable energy developers.

The strategic alliance is expected to strengthen regional capabilities in large-scale energy storage deployment and clean energy infrastructure development, reinforcing the critical role of cross-border partnerships in enabling a future-ready energy ecosystem across ASEAN.

As Southeast Asia's energy landscape undergoes rapid transformation, ENERtec Asia 2026 continues to solidify its role as the vital platform for industry dialogue, technology deployment, and cross-sector collaboration, bringing together the stakeholders shaping the region's energy future.

ENERtec Asia 2026 is held in strategic collaboration with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and is endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), with support from the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

ENERtec Asia 2026 runs from 3–5 June 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). Industry professionals, investors, and corporate decision-makers are highly encouraged to pre-register online to secure their access to the exhibition halls and high-level conference tracks.

For more information and full event details, visit https://www.enertecasia.com/

About ENERtec Asia

ENERtec Asia is ASEAN's leading energy technology exhibition, organised by Informa Markets and co-hosted by The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM). The event brings together solution providers, technology innovators, investors, and industry leaders to showcase next-generation energy solutions across renewable energy, grid modernisation, industrial energy efficiency, decarbonisation, and AI-enabled technologies. ENERtec Asia provides a platform for knowledge exchange, business development, and real-world deployment, accelerating sustainable and resilient energy transition across Southeast Asia. For more information, visit www.enertecasia.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 450 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE ENERtec Asia