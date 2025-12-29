Enhance your New Year Celebrations with Delicious Red Gold from Europe Canned Tomatoes.

Canned tomatoes are packed at the peak of ripeness and processed without artificial additives, ensuring a natural and fresh taste. Their versatility makes them ideal for a range of New Year dishes—from comforting soups and stews to flavourful pasta sauces and modern Fusion cuisine. Canned tomatoes can enhance your menu with dishes like miso-flavored tomato soup or even a creatively reimagined osechi. Incorporating canned tomatoes not only simplifies cooking but also adds depth and richness to festive meals.

Here's a simple yet flavourful recipe to elevate a New Year celebration, a comforting and elegant dish that combines the umami richness of miso with the bright acidity of canned tomatoes, making it a perfect starter to celebrate new beginnings.

Tomato and Miso Soup

Ingredients (serve 4):

1 can of chopped tomatoes

3 cups of dashi stock or vegetable stock

2 tablespoons miso paste

1 green onion, sliced

½ cup silken tofu, cubed

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Fresh spinach or mizuna greens (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a pot, bring the dashi or vegetable stock to a gentle simmer. Add the canned tomatoes and simmer for about 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, dissolve the miso paste with a ladleful of dashi or hot stock, then return it to the pot, stirring gently.

Add the cubed tofu and greens if using, simmer for another 2–3 minutes until heated through. Drizzle with sesame oil, season with salt and pepper if needed.

Garnish with sliced green onions and serve hot.

For the New Year, embrace the versatility of EU and Italian canned tomatoes—their rich flavour and convenience help create memorable, nourishing dishes that honour tradition while adding a modern twist.

ABOUT RED GOLD FROM EUROPE & ANICAV

Red Gold is the name of the EU (European Union) co-funded project to spread knowledge about EU preserved (canned) tomatoes, 100% Made in Europe.

ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - members account for over 60% of all the processed tomatoes in Italy, and nearly all of the whole peeled tomatoes produced in the world (including the internationally well-known San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP).

For more information and recipes, visit our website https://redgoldfromeurope.jp or follow our follow our social media accounts:

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@redgoldfromeuropejp

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/redgoldjapan

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/redgoldjp/

X https://x.com/RedGoldJapan1

