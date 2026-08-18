Envision Energy Inaugurates Philippines National Distribution Center, Enhancing Supply Chain Resilience and Lifecycle Services Across Southeast Asia

BATANGAS, Philippines, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has inaugurated its Philippines National Distribution Center, marking another milestone in strengthening its localized supply chain and lifecycle service capabilities in the Philippines. The facility underscores Envision's long-term commitment to the country's renewable energy sector while reinforcing the operational foundation for a more resilient Future Energy System across the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

Spanning approximately 1,500 square meters, the Philippines National Distribution Center serves as Envision Energy's central logistics hub for the storage and management of major wind turbine components, as well as medium- and small-sized spare parts. Supporting multiple Envision wind projects across the country, the facility enhances on-site operations and maintenance by improving parts availability, enabling faster response to operational needs, and supporting reliable project performance.

With critical inventory and logistics now positioned closer to project sites, the facility helps shorten delivery lead times, reduce reliance on cross-border transportation, and improve overall supply chain efficiency. These capabilities help minimize the risk of project downtime and maintenance delays, while providing customers with faster, more efficient and dependable lifecycle support.

The inauguration of the Philippines National Distribution Center further expands Envision Energy's global service and logistics network. By combining global resource coordination with localized inventory deployment, Envision Energy is enhancing the responsiveness, efficiency and resilience of its international service capabilities. The Philippines facility will work alongside the company's wider network of regional and national distribution centers to provide customers with faster local response and more reliable lifecycle services.

Edward Hou, Senior Vice President & President of Asia-Pacific at Envision Energy, said: "As renewable energy deployment accelerates across the Philippines and Southeast Asia, energy systems require not only advanced generation technologies, but also dependable local infrastructure and responsive service networks to ensure clean energy assets perform reliably over the long term. Our Philippines National Distribution Center brings critical components and service capabilities closer to projects and customers, improving delivery efficiency and strengthening long-term operational assurance. By combining AI-enabled future energy system with strong local execution and long-term service support, Envision Energy is helping build durable, high-performing clean energy infrastructure and accelerate the energy transition across the region."

SOURCE Envision Energy