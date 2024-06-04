Envision Energy Named to 2024 TIME100 Most Influential Companies

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 30, TIME revealed the 2024 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology and renewable energy solutions, has been honored among this select group as the 'Green Giant.' This distinction highlights its substantial contributions to driving the global transition towards green energy and addressing the challenges of climate change.

TIME solicited nominations from various sectors, and engaged with its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as external experts to assemble the list, with aims to select companies that are shaping the future trends and making a substantial impact on the world. According to TIME, Envision Energy is steeped in green superlatives with its pioneering Net Zero Industrial Park model serving as a paradigm for driving global decarbonization efforts and contributing to the creation of a clean and sustainable future. This recognition not only validates Envision Energy's technological prowess but also acknowledges its contributions to advancing global green energy development.

Envision Energy has been at the forefront of developing smart wind power, smart energy storage systems, and innovative green hydrogen solutions that address the urgent global demand for sustainable energy. The company stands out for its visionary strategy in sustainability and net zero technology. Its efforts and contribution have been recognized by TIME as having the potential to revolutionize the energy sector and significantly contribute to decarbonization efforts worldwide. See the full list here: time.com/100companies See Envision Energy page here: https://time.com/6980418/envision-energy/

Among Envision Energy's notable achievements is the invention of the world's first Net Zero Industrial Park with an independent renewable energy system, which creates the industrial scale off-grid solution and unlocks the full development potential of renewable energy without constraints of grid connectivity. This groundbreaking initiative has solidified Envision Energy's status as a leader in the net-zero transition and has garnered international attention for its potential to be replicated in other regions globally.

Through the innovation net-zero industrial park model, the world's first and largest commercial scale green hydrogen and ammonia project with 1.5million ton capacity has been developed. Leveraging technology breakthroughs in the renewable power system, the project was powered by 100% green electricity and achieved efficient coupling of wind-solar storage with hydrogen-ammonia-alcohol production to optimize cost and promote environmental sustainability. It marks a significant milestone in the global development of green hydrogen energy and paves the way for the large-scale industrialization of the 'new oil' across the world.

Additionally, Envision Energy recorded a record 22GW in wind turbine orders for the fiscal year 2023, holding the top spot globally. Envision Energy Storage has been involved in over 200 projects globally, with cumulative deliveries of more than 10GWh, and over 15GW of orders in hand. In 2021, Envision joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and committed to the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C." Envision Technology achieved operational carbon neutrality by the end of 2022 and is set to reach value chain carbon neutrality by the end of 2028.

SOURCE Envision Energy