EP YAYING Grows Its Southeast Asia Presence Through Fashion Aesthetics to Celebrate This Chinese New Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Chinese New Year approaches, EP YAYING, a fashionable Chinese high-end clothing brand, announces a deeper expansion into Southeast Asia, using Eastern aesthetics as a shared language to celebrate the New Year alongside local Chinese communities. The brand entered Kuala Lumpur's premium retail space at Suria KLCC in 2019, building strong local recognition through physical retail and laying a solid foundation for long-term growth in the region.

As a Chinese high-end womenswear brand with a long history of 38 years, EP YAYING is guided by its enduring commitment to high-quality materials and exquisite craftsmanship. From Suzhou embroidery to silk traditions, the brand continues to weave intangible cultural heritage techniques into contemporary design. In this context, the deep cultural identity and connection felt by Southeast Asia's Chinese communities resonate naturally with EP YAYING's philosophy of expressing Eastern aesthetics through clothing.

To welcome the New Year, EP YAYING introduces its 2026 Chinese New Year limited collection themed on "Wisdom". Drawing inspiration from classical Chinese culture, the line blends the auspicious symbolism of China's National-level Intangible Cultural Heritage "Fish-Dragon Motif" with the graceful blessings of the "Peony Ruyi Pattern". Featuring rare cashmere, silk jacquard, and hand embroidery, these premium materials are thoughtfully selected and brought together through meticulous artisanal techniques, honoring the intelligence, poise, and quiet strength of today's women. Designed for a range of festive moments, the collection moves effortlessly from elegant looks for family reunions to refined ensembles for gatherings with friends, and statement evening pieces for holiday celebrations. Each design is created to support confident self-expression, allowing Eastern grace to unfold naturally across every setting.

This March, EP YAYING will take center stage at the closing show of Shanghai Fashion Week, officially launching the 2026 Spring Summer EP YAYING Fashion Festival. The presentation will also serve as a key moment to showcase its strength to international buyers and further advance the brand's global strategy. Looking ahead, the brand plans to deepen emotional connections with Southeast Asian consumers through localized experiences, innovative cross-industry collaborations, and personalized client services. In this light, the brand aims to create a shared space where cultural identity meets modern style, building a community grounded in both heritage and contemporary confidence.

As the New Year draws near, EP YAYING extends its warmest wishes for prosperity, harmony, and new beginnings. With fashion as the vessel and aesthetics as the sail, the brand looks forward to journeying together toward a future that feels both radiant and deeply human.

