Epic! Millions of Travelers Secured Their 2024 Travel Plans through Traveloka EPIC Sale

Record-Breaking Low-Season Sales Campaign: EPIC Sale Engaged Over 35 Million Users in 13 Days, Offering Millions In USD Savings on Dream Vacations

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, proudly announces the record-breaking success of its EPIC Sale 2024. Attracting over 35 million customers and delivering millions in USD savings through unprecedented discounts of up to 80%, this event stands as the most successful sales campaign in Traveloka's history.

The EPIC sale fueled a nearly twofold increase in traffic in key markets, particularly Indonesia and our fastest-growing market, Malaysia, solidifying Traveloka's position as the ultimate one-stop shop for millions of travelers across Asia-Pacific.

This remarkable achievement was powered by collaboration with over 10,000 participating partners, including leading brands such as Malaysia Airlines, Accor, Archipelago International, and Hong Kong Disneyland, as well as tourism boards like the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Together, they offered a wide range of options to cater to every type of traveler.

"We are thrilled with the remarkable growth during Traveloka's EPIC Sale, achieving a 127% increase in transactions," said Su-Ann Lee, General Manager ASEAN at Etihad Airways. "This success highlights the value of our partnership with Traveloka and the immense benefits it brings to our customers. We look forward to continued success together."

Customers unlocked even deeper discounts presented by Traveloka payment partners. Credit card transactions saw a fivefold increase, with daily sales rising sixfold. These customers enjoyed up to 15% savings, with discounts reaching as much as USD 740 per transaction. These figures highlight the impact of our exclusive promotions in partnership with leading banks.

Exploring the Trends: What the EPIC Sale 2024 Revealed About Traveler Preferences

Beyond the impressive numbers, EPIC Sale 2024 unveiled key insights into Southeast Asian travel behaviors and preferences, providing a deeper understanding of what drives today's travelers. Here are the standout trends:

Top Destinations Revealed: Southeast Asia's Most Popular Escapes

Traveloka's EPIC Sale 2024 unveiled the region's most sought-after destinations, with Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong SAR consistently ranking among the top choices for millions of travelers. Japan captivated travelers with its seamless blend of Tokyo's modernity and Kyoto's timeless traditions. South Korea attracted visitors with its vibrant cities and rich cultural heritage. Hong Kong SAR stood out for its dynamic cityscape and diverse attractions. Thailand remained a favorite for its idyllic beaches and rich cultural experiences, while Singapore and Vietnam impressed with their unique mix of urban sophistication and breathtaking natural beauty.

Booking Behavior: A Blend of Planning and Spontaneity

EPIC Sale 2024 revealed two dominant booking behaviors: a surge in last-minute bookings and a strong preference for advance planning. 82% of travelers booked their trips 3-4 days in advance, indicating a growing demand for spontaneous, short-term travel. Traveloka's diverse offerings effectively cater to both spontaneous and organized travelers, ensuring broad appeal across the region.

Accommodation Trends: Meeting Diverse Traveler Needs

During the EPIC Sale, travelers benefited from a comprehensive range of discounted accommodations. Leisure travelers favored spacious rooms, business travelers prioritized functionality, and families opted for larger suites with family-friendly amenities. These varied preferences were crucial in filling rooms during traditionally slower periods, boosting occupancy and revenue across the region.

The positive impact of the EPIC Sale on accommodations was evident. Chris Legaspi, Chief Commercial Officer of Archipelago International, stated: "Our support for this special program reaffirms our commitment to continuously offering attractive deals that ensure travelers obtain the best accommodation throughout their journeys. We believe our participation added value and provided optimal comfort for every traveler in Indonesia."

Matthew Faull, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of E-commerce, Distribution, and IT at Swiss-Belhotel International, echoed this sentiment: "Our collaboration with Traveloka during the EPIC Sale was a tremendous success. We worked together to deliver outstanding value to our customers, and the results speak for themselves. This partnership has truly been a game-changer, and we are delighted with the positive outcomes. Traveloka is a valued partner."

Top Attractions: Family-Friendly Escapes Lead the Way

The EPIC Sale 2024 showcased a significant shift toward family-friendly attractions, with bookings for theme parks and waterparks soaring by 70%. These destinations, offering a mix of thrills and relaxation, became top choices for adventure seekers of all ages. Popular attractions such as LEGOLAND Malaysia, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Resorts World Sentosa, saw bookings surge up to four times, highlighting the growing demand for family-oriented experiences.

Looking Ahead: Traveloka's Commitment to Innovation and Customer Satisfaction

"With the success of EPIC Sale 2024, Traveloka is more committed than ever to expanding our offerings and meeting the evolving needs of travelers," said Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka. "Our goal is to make every journey memorable and accessible by providing a comprehensive selection of travel options at great prices. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our travel partners, banks, and dedicated employees, whose unwavering support and collaboration made this achievement possible."

