Traveloka and Singapore Tourism Board launch regional campaign to inspire spontaneous weekend getaways to Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) strengthen their partnership with the launch of a new regional marketing campaign targeting young travellers titled 'A World of Experiences Await'. The initiative aims to position Singapore as a preferred short-haul destination for travellers and repeat visitors seeking spontaneous and convenient getaways from key Southeast Asian markets.

When travelling, making the most out of every moment with loved ones is essential. In Singapore, this is made remarkably easy. Thanks to the city's compact layout, visitors can experience a wide variety of activities in a single day. Whether it's exploring cultural landmarks, enjoying world-class attractions or discovering local neighbourhoods, everything is conveniently located and easily accessible.

Singapore's efficient public transport system further enhances the experience, allowing travellers to move seamlessly from one activity to the next. This means visitors spend less time planning and more time immersing themselves in what the city has to offer.

'A World of Experiences Await' marks Traveloka and STB's second Southeast Asia campaign this year, reaffirming their commitment to inspiring spontaneous escapes to Singapore. Focused on Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, the campaign highlights reimagined or lesser-known attractions and local experiences that reveal a fresh and distinctive side of the city-state. The partnership also extends to families, offering best travel deals for travelling in a group that transform Singapore into the perfect multigenerational playground.

Terrence Voon, STB Executive Director of Southeast Asia, said "Traveloka has been an invaluable partner in highlighting the different sides of Singapore, a city that allows both families and friends to discover new experiences together. We look forward to continuing this strong collaboration to showcase a more intimate, inspiring perspective of the city—one that encourages visitors to explore Singapore in new and unexpected ways."

Traveloka's partnership with STB leverages its destination expertise in shaping recommendations for off-the-beaten path experiences, and lesser-known activities that complement the overall Singapore visitor experience such as sports-cations and musical performances.

During the campaign period from November 2025 to March 2026, travellers can log onto the Traveloka app to collect stackable discount coupons that can be redeemed for special rates on flights, hotels and travel activities in Singapore.

Albert, Co-Founder of Traveloka, said, "Beyond the success of our first collaboration, the partnership with STB is rooted in a long-term commitment to authentic experiences and deeper emotional connections. Singapore remains one of the most popular destinations for our travellers and together, we will continue co-creating initiatives that celebrate local culture and strengthen the communities that make travel meaningful."

Discover Singapore in Unexpected Ways: New Activities and Hidden Gems to Explore

Hidden Gems

Littered with Books : While a quiet afternoon away in an independent bookstore housed in a conservation shophouse. Littered with Books offers a range of carefully curated books, from sci-fi and fantasy to thrillers and non-fiction. Née Vintage : A collector of vintage luxury? Don't miss out on Née Vintage, a lesser-known treasure trove of vintage secondhand luxury goods that are in excellent condition. New Bahru : Step away from the shopping malls and enter New Bahru, a conceptual retail and dining destination that transformed a heritage school building into a lifestyle hub. Discover the creative side of Singapore through more than 40 independent, homegrown brands.

New Family-Fun Attractions

Singapore Oceanarium : A bold new ocean experience surfaces at the newly reopened Singapore Oceanarium, a world of wonder filled with thrilling activities. Step into immersive exhibits and experience up-close marine encounters that will spark curiosity and excitement for the whole family. Bird Paradise : Immerse in the vibrant world of Singapore's Bird Paradise, where every visit is an adventure. See endangered bills, Asian songbirds, and iconic and colorful birds alongside shows that display the majesty and agility of a variety of bird species. Rainforest Wild ASIA : Engage with nature like never before at Asia's first adventure-based zoological park. Roam through lush rainforest trails, towering karst formations, and mysterious caverns while encountering 36 fascinating species in open-concept habitats.

Off-the-Beaten Path Experiences

Kayaking at Punggol Waterway : Witness the harmonious blend of nature and local urban life as you journey through one of Singapore's most vibrant waterways in the residential North East. The Make Pleat Bag Experience by Ginlee : A workshop that introduces you to the age-old craft of pleating and circularity through a unique in-store experience. DIY Bar Making Workshop with Mr Bucket Chocolaterie : Explore the craft of chocolate-making with Mr Bucket, a locally-inspired chocolaterie on the beautiful Dempsey Hill. Learn the bean-to-bar process and decorate, fill and customise your own chocolate bar mould with seasonal toppings.

For more information on 'A World of Experiences' deals and promotions, please visit: https://www.traveloka.com

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel platform connecting millions globally with trusted, world-class experiences. Founded in 2012, Traveloka has operations in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 140 million app downloads and more than 40 million monthly active users, Traveloka stands as one of the most popular travel apps in the region.

Traveloka's mission is to revolutionise the travel and lifestyle industry by providing seamless, user-friendly solutions for booking flights, hotels, and experiences. We want to empower travellers with a comprehensive platform that simplifies trip planning and enhances the overall travel experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Traveloka aims to redefine the way people explore and connect with the world, making travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

About Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

For more information, please visit www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: STB Facebook or STB Instagram

SOURCE Traveloka