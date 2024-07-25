EPIC Sale: Traveloka Launches its Biggest Online Travel Sale to Explore The World

More Spectacular Than Ever: Traveloka EPIC Sale Offers the Biggest Online Travel Discounts with Up to 50% Off—Exploring the World Has Never Been This Affordable

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, is launching its EPIC Sale, the largest online travel promotion ever by Traveloka. Running simultaneously in six countries—Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia—from July 30 to August 11, 2024, this sale offers unbeatable deals. This is the perfect time to plan your dream vacation, with EPIC Sale providing affordable offerings to top destinations and a wide range of choices. Whether you dream of an exotic beach escape, cultural exploration, mountain adventure, honeymoon cruise, or a quick city getaway, Traveloka EPIC Sale has something for everyone.

Iko Putera, CEO of Transport at Traveloka, said, "At Traveloka, we put customers at the heart of everything we do. We are dedicated to enhancing their travel experiences with unbeatable deals and unparalleled service by continually striving to offer more value, choice, and convenience. We believe travel is more than just a journey; it's an opportunity to create memories and connect with diverse cultures. To further enrich the experience for our valued customers, Traveloka is offering spectacular discounts as a token of appreciation to our loyal consumers and an invitation for new travelers to plan exciting and unforgettable journeys with Traveloka."

Plan Your Perfect Trip with the Best Deals from Traveloka EPIC Sale

Malaysian travellers and local residents can take advantage of Traveloka EPIC Sale 2024 by accessing a range of amazing promotions, making travel planning more convenient and affordable with discounts of up to 50% for Flights, Hotels, Xperience, and other travel products.

Traveloka's EPIC Brand Day promotions feature exclusive offers from global brands. For the biggest discounts on select products, Super EPIC Deal is available for a limited time each day.

Malaysians are in for a treat with the EPIC Hour Deal where special flight promotions are available every Saturday from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM and exclusive hotel offers every evening from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM [MY Time].

Traveloka EPIC Brand Day: Sneak peek at the brands that will be offering spectacular Buy 1 Get 1 promo and discounts of up to 50%

Malaysia Airlines

Resort World Sentosa: Universal Studio Singapore, SEA Aquarium, and Adventure Cove Waterpark

Hong Kong Disneyland

Singapore Zoo

YTL Hotels

Ascott Malaysia Property

and many more!

Completing the array of EPIC Sale 2024 promotions, Traveloka introduces the flexibility feature for various travel products. This includes a 100% Refund Guarantee, Rescheduling options, Various payment options, and many other flexible features. These additions ensure that your holiday plans are safe, comfortable, and enjoyable with Traveloka.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading travel platform that enables consumers to access, discover, and purchase a wide range of travel products. Its product selection encompasses transport bookings for flights, buses, trains, and car rentals, along with airport transfers. The company provides a wide array of accommodation options, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas. Additionally, Traveloka offers cruises, travel packages, along with a variety of local attractions to enhance travelers' experience, such as theme parks, museums, day tours, and more.

Established in Indonesia in 2012, the company also operates in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the Philippines. Traveloka offers 24/7 customer support in local languages and accepts over 30 different local payment methods. The Traveloka app has been downloaded more than 130 million times and boasts over 40 million monthly active user, making it one of the most popular travel app in the region.

SOURCE Traveloka