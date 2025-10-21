Episode Kuta Bali Unveils a Renewed Spirit: Stronger, United, and Ready to Welcome Guests Starting October 15, 2025

DENPASAR, Indonesia , Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, 2025, the Kuta area and its surroundings were affected by heavy flooding caused by extreme rainfall across several parts of Bali. Some areas, including the vicinity of Episode Kuta Bali, experienced significant inundation. In the face of these challenges, the Episode Kuta Bali team responded swiftly with emergency measures to ensure guest safety and maintain secure, controlled operations.

Where modern design meets Balinese charm. Welcome to Episode Kuta Bali, Jl By Pass Ngurah Rai, Simpang Dewa Ruci No 99, Kuta, Bali, 80361 Kuta, Indonesia

Thanks to the outstanding teamwork and solidarity of all departments, the recovery process was carried out efficiently and successfully. Today, Episode Kuta Bali proudly reopens its doors on October 15, 2025, marking a new chapter filled with renewed energy, upgraded facilities, and an even higher level of service excellence.

Throughout the flood and recovery period, the team demonstrated unwavering dedication to maintaining excellent service standards. Even on the very first day of the incident, every staff member—from the front office to housekeeping—worked hand in hand to ensure every guest felt safe, comfortable, and well cared for. This moment stands as a testament to the team's resilience, professionalism, and true hospitality spirit.

As part of the hotel's revitalization, Episode Kuta Bali is proud to introduce its newly designed Suite Room, offering a refined stay experience with contemporary style blended with authentic Balinese warmth. The upgraded suite provides an enhanced sense of comfort, privacy, and relaxation for every guest.

In addition, Bulung Restaurant is currently undergoing a comprehensive renovation aimed at providing a refreshed atmosphere, improved comfort, and a more inspiring dining experience. The renewal reflects the property's continuous commitment to elevating guest satisfaction in every aspect.

The new face of Episode Kuta Bali represents more than a visual transformation—it stands as a symbol of resilience, growth, and unwavering commitment to delivering the best in hospitality. The spirit of togetherness that emerged during the recovery period now serves as the foundation for moving forward, offering guests heartfelt experiences inspired by the genuine warmth of Bali.

With renewed energy and passion, Episode Kuta Bali is ready to welcome travelers once again—a comforting retreat for those visiting or vacationing in Bali, where every stay begins with warmth, connection, and a sense of coming home.

SOURCE Episode Kuta Bali