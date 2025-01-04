Episode Two "The Wisdom of the Shanghai School" of CMG's "China TCM Show" (Season 2) to air this weekend

CCTV4

04 Jan, 2025, 20:49 CST

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The second episode of "China TCM Show" is set to air this weekend. Called "The Wisdom of the Shanghai School," the episode will broadcast at 8 p.m. Beijing Time on January 4th, on CCTV-1, with a rebroadcast scheduled for 6 p.m. on January 5th on CCTV-4.

poster of Episode Two “The Wisdom of the Shanghai School” of CMG’s “China TCM Show” (Season 2) to air this weekend
This season of "China TCM Show" explores Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) from a geographical perspective in an easy to understand style. By showing Chinese people's approach to health in their daily lives, the series conveys the unique cultural heritage and scientific value of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and helps build up and communicate China's cultural strengths.

"The Wisdom of the Shanghai School" episode highlights the inclusiveness and openness of the Shanghai-style of TCM. In particular, it shows how the Shanghai School integrates Eastern and Western medicine in intuitive ways. The episode also presents the achievements and spirit of the Shanghai School to viewers.

The first episode, which aired last month, explored the combination of TCM and Confucianism. There are positive reviews from audiences, who praised it for being an informative, refreshing, and vibrant introduction to TCM. The episode received the highest audience rating among all cultural programs in China in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Official website link:  https://tv.cctv.com/2024/12/06/VIDEUUnnbi6wVtuBsjRnWRMh241206.shtml 

SOURCE CCTV4

