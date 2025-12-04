EQT to invest in PropertyMe, a leading Australian cloud-based PropTech company

PropertyMe is a leading cloud-native PropTech platform, used by more than 6,000 real estate agencies managing approximately 1.9 million rental properties across Australia and New Zealand and collectively transacting almost $40 billion per year including $2.4 billion directly through its own MePay payments platform

The PropTech sector is undergoing rapid digitalisation as agencies migrate from legacy systems to modern cloud solutions and seek a single view of the customer

Brian Donn appointed CEO, as PropertyMe founders transition into non-executive Board roles

EQT, through its MMG fund, will support PropertyMe's continued growth by investing in product innovation, talent and geographic expansion, while aiming to leverage EQT's software and AI expertise to accelerate the Company's development

SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the BPEA Mid-Market Growth Partnership (or "the MMG fund") has agreed to invest in PropertyMe (the "Company"), a leading cloud-based PropTech company in Australia and New Zealand. The transaction will see EQT become the majority investor in PropertyMe, partnering with the Company's founders who will retain a significant minority stake.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Sydney, PropertyMe offers an all-in-one, cloud-based platform that helps property managers and real estate agencies streamline their workflows, from trust accounting and compliance to maintenance tracking and tenant communications. PropertyMe's platform is used by more than 6,000 agencies to manage approximately 1.9 million rental properties, making it the largest property management software provider in Australia and New Zealand by number of properties managed. Agencies collectively transact almost $40 billion through PropertyMe each year, including $2.4 billion directly through PropertyMe's own MePay payments platform.

Property management software has become a key enabler in the real estate industry, with demand supported by the steady growth of rental housing. Agencies are increasingly modernizing their property management systems, replacing manual processes with cloud-based platforms that offer greater efficiency, scalability and remote accessibility. Against this backdrop, PropertyMe stands out with leading AI and Automation functionality, including AiMe, its integrated AI assistant, as well as MePay, its fully integrated payments platform, and its just launched next generation CRM, making it well-positioned to continue its strong growth trajectory as more agencies embrace digital transformation in their daily operations.

EQT will support the Company's next phase of growth by leveraging its in-house digital expertise and network of industry advisors with the aim of strengthening PropertyMe's innovation and product development. This will include introducing new features such as advanced automation, analytics, and integrated payment solutions, as well as exploring expansion into adjacent growth markets that may benefit from PropertyMe's all-in-one platform.

Nicholas Macksey, Partner in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team and Head of the Mid-Market Growth strategy, said: "PropertyMe is a standout company in the PropTech space, and we have been consistently impressed by its innovative platform and strong market position. The Company's mission-critical software has become vital for thousands of property managers, and it aligns perfectly with EQT's thematic focus on supporting technology-driven solutions for essential industries. We see significant opportunities to help PropertyMe scale its platform, introduce new services, and expand into additional markets."

Jacob Van der Wiel, Director in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team, added: "We've been fortunate to get to know the PropertyMe story and to see firsthand the founders' deep commitment to PropertyMe's customers. This focus has been key to establishing PropertyMe as a leading property management solution in Australia. We're excited to partner with the founders and the wider team to accelerate growth and build on this strong foundation in the years ahead."

As part of this transaction, PropertyMe's founders will move into Board roles in early 2026, continuing to support the company as long-term shareholders and strategic advisors. PropertyMe is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Donn as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2026.

Brian is a highly accomplished technology executive with more than 25 years of experience leading high-growth software and services businesses across the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. He most recently served as SVP & Managing Director of Dayforce Asia Pacific and Japan, where he led a 3,000-person organisation through a period of record growth for a global SaaS leader in human capital management and payroll. Brian brings deep expertise in SaaS go-to-market execution, customer experience, high-performing cultures and scaling global software operations.

Jason Tait, Founder of PropertyMe, said: "Our mission at PropertyMe has always been to modernise property management and empower real estate professionals with best-in-class software. We're excited to embark on this next chapter with EQT as our partner. EQT brings deep experience in supporting high-growth technology companies globally, and their investment and expertise will help us fast-track product development and enter new markets. After 12 years leading the business and as we look to the next chapter, the founders felt this was the right moment to transition into Board and advisory roles while remaining deeply committed as long-term shareholders. We're excited to welcome Brian as CEO, he brings significant experience in scaling SaaS businesses, and I'm confident he will lead PropertyMe into a new era of growth and innovation."

Brian Donn, incoming PropertyMe CEO, added: "The founders have built a leading platform with a best-in-class product that is deeply valued by a diverse customer community. I see significant potential to build on this strong foundation & drive growth in both local and global markets. With EQT's backing and the highly talented team at PropertyMe, we are ready to accelerate our innovation roadmap, further elevate the customer experience, and set a new benchmark for the PropTech industry. The opportunity ahead for the company is substantial, and I look forward to building a workplace that attracts, develops and retains exceptional talent."

EQT's investment in PropertyMe builds on its experience identifying and supporting the success of companies that lead within specific vertical market systems, including software that powers sectors such as real estate, corporate services and education. This approach reflects EQT's ability to apply deep sector insights and proven value-creation strategies across adjacent industries, supporting businesses that deliver mission-critical technology solutions and drive the digital transformation of essential services.

This transaction marks EQT Private Capital Asia's third platform software investment in Australia and the second Australian investment under the MMG fund. The transaction further reinforces EQT's position as a leading technology buyout investor in Asia Pacific, having invested in the success of 10 companies since 2022, representing a combined enterprise value of over USD 7 billion. EQT's MMG fund – whose strategy is a natural extension of EQT's established large-cap buyout platform in Asia Pacific – has previously invested in companies such as Compass Education in Australia, HRBrain in Japan, and WSO2, which operates in global markets.

Corrs and Deloitte advised EQT, and Pier Capital, Jones Day and Alvarez & Marsal advised PropertyMe on the transaction.

Contact:

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-to-invest-in-propertyme--a-leading-australian-cloud-based-proptech-company,c4276960

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4276960/3824343.pdf 251204 [Press Release] EQT to invest in PropertyMe, a leading Australian cloud-based PropTech company https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/propertyme,c3493362 PropertyMe

SOURCE EQT