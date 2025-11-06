EQT to invest USD 930 million in Douzone Bizon, a leading provider of ERP and software solutions in South Korea

EQT signs SPA to invest in Douzone Bizon, a provider of ERP and software solutions in South Korea

EQT plans to acquire a 37.6% stake in Douzone Bizon, including shares held by majority shareholder, Chairman Young-woo Kim, and other major shareholders, subject to customary regulatory approvals including merger control clearance and licensing authorization from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Resources

The investment reflects EQT's continued, long-term commitment to the South Korean market and underscores the firm's momentum across Asia this year

SEOUL , Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT announced today that a vehicle managed by EQT ("EQT") has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) under which EQT will invest approximately USD 930 million (KRW 1.3 trillion) into Douzone Bizon (the "Company"; ticker symbol: KRX 012510), a provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business software solutions in South Korea. The stake consists of the entire 23.2% held by Chairman Young-woo Kim and 14.4% held by affiliates of Shinhan Financial Group. Upon completion, the transaction would result in EQT holding 37.6% of shares outstanding (34.8% based on shares issued, including treasury shares) in Douzone Bizon.

Founded in 1991, Douzone Bizon develops and offers enterprise software solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises in South Korea. Its suite of cloud and software offerings extend beyond core ERP into tax, accounting, compliance, and communication services. For EQT's acquisition of Douzone Bizon to proceed, government approvals are required - including merger clearance from the Korea Fair Trade Commission and licensing authorization from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Resources.

This transaction represents EQT's commitment to bringing its global expertise in digital transformation and enterprise solutions to the Korean market, with a focus on long-term value creation. Known for its purpose-driven investment approach, EQT typically implements management enhancement strategies over a period of at least five years. In line with this philosophy, the firm is expected to take a long-term perspective with Douzone Bizon - prioritizing internal investments and business strengthening in the early stages over short-term profitability.

With this transaction, BPEA Private Equity Fund IX is expected to be 5-10 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication) based on hard cap fund size and subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Contact

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-to-invest-usd-930-million-in-douzone-bizon--a-leading-provider-of-erp-and-software-solutions-in-,c4263128

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4263128/3770110.pdf 251107 [Press Release] EQT to invest USD 930 million in Douzone Bizon, a leading provider of ERP and software solutions https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/duozone-bizon,c3485241 Duozone Bizon

SOURCE EQT