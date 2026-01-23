EQT to Launch USD 371 million Tender Offer for MAMEZO

EQT has announced the launch of a USD 371 million tender offer to privatize MAMEZO, a Japanese IT services company that supports enterprises in modernizing IT systems and adopting artificial intelligence more effectively

The transaction marks EQT's first IT services investment in Japan, reinforcing the firm's ambition to expand its presence in the market and aligning with its global thematic focus on technology and technology-enabled services

Following a successful completion of the acquisition, EQT will support MAMEZO's ongoing operations and strategic priorities through its mid-market buyout strategy, drawing on its long-standing presence in Japan and experience in scaling technology services companies

TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT today announced that BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Partnership (the "MMG Fund" or "EQT") will launch a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to acquire MAMEZO Co., Ltd. ("MAMEZO" or the "Company"; ticker symbol: TSE 202A), a Japanese IT services company that supports enterprises in modernizing IT systems and adopting artificial intelligence, at an offer price of JPY 3,551 per share.

Headquartered in Tokyo, MAMEZO is a leading IT consulting firm that helps companies modernize IT systems, design digital platforms and system architecture, and enhance their organization capabilities to work with new technologies, including AI and cloud adoption. The Company works closely with clients in the manufacturing, automotive, and financial services sectors, helping them improve operational efficiency and address labor and productivity challenges by implementing AI, Robotics, and other digital technology.

Following the successful completion of the acquisition, EQT expects to acquire full ownership of MAMEZO to support the Company's ongoing operations and strategic priorities, leveraging EQT's extensive track record in technology-enabled services and its long-standing presence in Japan. EQT will collaborate with Itochu Corporation as a strategic partner to drive long-term value for the company.

Tetsuro Onitsuka, Partner, EQT Private Capital Asia, said: "Japan is entering a pivotal phase in its digital and AI transformation, and MAMEZO is well-positioned to support enterprises navigating this shift. This investment reflects EQT's long-standing presence in Japan and the deep relationships we have built with founders, management teams and advisors over many years. It also marks EQT's first entry into the IT services sector in Japan and aligns with our conviction in the structural growth of technology-enabled services and the increasing importance of AI-driven digital transformation across industries. Through our mid-market strategy, EQT is able to partner with high quality companies across the full spectrum of growth. We look forward to supporting the Company's continued development as part of EQT's broader presence in Japan."

EQT's mid-market buyout strategy is a natural extension of EQT's established large-cap buyout platform in Asia Pacific and leverages EQT's pan-Asian presence to support portfolio companies. EQT has been an active investor in the technology and technology services sector in Asia Pacific through its mid-market and large-cap strategies. EQT's mid-market portfolio includes, but is not limited to, CareNet and HRBrain in Japan, Compass Education in Australia, and WSO2 and Indium in India.

Please note that the consummation of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions.

