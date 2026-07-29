EQT to sell Quantios, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to the global Trust and Corporate Services industry, to Vista Equity Partners

During EQT's ownership, Quantios evolved into a global software platform serving close to 700 organizations worldwide through the combination of ViewPoint and TrustQuay

EQT supported Quantios' transformation through cloud migration, AI innovation and product expansion, including the launch of Quantios Core and the acquisition of Klea

The transaction demonstrates EQT's strategy of partnering with founder-led and mid-market technology companies to build stronger, more global businesses through active ownership, strategic M&A and value creation

SYDNEY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT today announced that the EQT Private Capital Asia Mid-Market Opportunities Fund I ("EQT") has agreed to sell its stake in Quantios, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to the globalTrust and Corporate Services industry, to Vista Equity Partners.

EQT initially partnered with the founders of Malaysia-based ViewPoint in 2023 to support the company's next stage of growth. During EQT's ownership, ViewPoint combined with TrustQuay (backed by technology investor, HG) to create Quantios, bringing together two highly complementary businesses to build a global software platform serving close to 700 organizations worldwide. Today, Quantios supports customers across more than 100 jurisdictions with software that helps streamline complex trust and corporate administration workflows.

Working alongside the management team, EQT supported Quantios' transformation through the launch of Quantios Core, a cloud-native SaaS platform that modernized customer workflows and accelerated the transition from on-premise software to a subscription-based model. The business also strengthened its AI capabilities and expanded into new customer segments through the acquisition of Klea, an AI-powered legal entity management platform for corporate legal departments.

Nicholas Macksey, Co-Head of EQT Private Capital Asia and Head of Asia's Mid-Market strategy, said: "The successful exit of Quantios is an important milestone for our Asia mid-market strategy. It demonstrates our ability to create value through active ownership and deliver successful outcomes, even in a more selective market for software transactions this year. Asia Pacific continues to offer compelling opportunities for high-quality mid-market companies, and we believe EQT's sector expertise, operational capabilities, and global network position us well to help founders and management teams accelerate their next stage of growth."

Jacob Van der Wiel, Managing Director within EQT Private Capital Asia's Mid-Market strategy, said: "When we invested in ViewPoint, we saw the opportunity to partner with an ambitious founder and build a global software platform. Through the combination with TrustQuay, continued investment in an AI-powered next-generation cloud platform, and the strategic acquisition of Klea, Quantios has evolved into a stronger, more diversified business with global reach. We're proud of what we have accomplished together and believe the company is well-positioned for continued success in its next chapter."

Guy Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Quantios, said: "Since partnering with EQT and Hg, we've transformed two specialist software businesses into a scaled, integrated platform serving hundreds of customers across the Trust and Corporate Services sector. We've expanded internationally, accelerated product development and helped our customers navigate two of the biggest technology shifts our industry has seen: first the move to cloud, and now agentic. I'm incredibly proud of what the team has achieved and grateful to EQT and Hg for their support and partnership. We've built a fantastic business and I'm excited about the next phase of growth alongside Vista."

The successful transformation and exit of Quantios highlights the momentum of EQT Private Capital Asia's mid-market strategy, which complements the firm's flagship large-cap strategy by partnering with high-quality businesses across Asia Pacific.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to be completed in Q3 2026.

Contact:

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4378419/4205665.pdf 260729 EQT to sell Quantios, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to the global Trust and Corporate Services industry, to Vista Equity Partners https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/quantios,c3555186 Quantios

SOURCE EQT