ERCO Hong Kong Elevates Architectural Lighting Experience with New Office and Immersive Experience Centre

The new ERCO Hong Kong office features an immersive Experience Centre to showcase their innovative lighting solutions. The relocation demonstrates ERCO's commitment to providing exceptional service and elevating architectural designs with state-of-the-art lighting solutions. Industry professionals interested in visiting the Experience Centre, attending exclusive lighting workshops, and having insights into the latest trends and techniques can reach out to ERCO Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERCO, a global leader in architectural lighting solutions, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its Hong Kong office to a new, state-of-the-art facility. The move comes as part of ERCO's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative lighting solutions to its valued customers in the Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau markets.

The new ERCO Hong Kong office, situated at Unit 01-02, 15/F, 383 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, positions the company in a prime location for enhanced accessibility and convenience for its valued customers and business partners. This strategic relocation reinforces ERCO's dedication to expanding its presence and furthering its support for the growing demand for architectural lighting solutions in the region.

The highlight of the new office is the brand-new Experience Centre, an immersive space designed to showcase ERCO's innovative lighting technologies and solutions. The Experience Centre provides visitors with an immersive journey, where they can witness firsthand how ERCO's lighting systems harmoniously blend with architecture, accentuating and transforming spaces. It serves as an inspirational hub, inviting architects, designers, and lighting professionals to explore the endless possibilities of ERCO's lighting solutions, gain inspiration for their projects, and spark creative collaboration within the design community.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new Hong Kong Experience Centre," expressed Keith Cheng, Regional Manager of ERCO Hong Kong. "The relocation allows us to better serve our clients and create a space where they can experience the transformative power of ERCO's lighting solutions. The Experience Centre will inspire architects and designers to reimagine the possibilities of light in their projects."

Jack Tan, Asia Pacific Managing Director at ERCO, commented, "The relocation of our Hong Kong office and the addition of the Experience Centre reflect our commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences across the region. This new facility showcases ERCO's commitment to providing state-of-the-art lighting solutions that elevate architectural designs, and we are excited to bring this immersive experience to our clients."

To commemorate the opening of the new office and the Experience Centre, ERCO Hong Kong will be hosting a series of exclusive lighting workshops tailored for industry professionals in the fields of architecture and design. These workshops will offer participants insights into the latest lighting trends, techniques, and applications, empowering them to harness the full potential of ERCO's lighting systems in their projects. Attendees will also have the invaluable opportunity to engage with ERCO's expert team, gaining valuable knowledge and guidance for their lighting projects.

To book an appointment for a lighting workshop or to explore the immersive Experience Centre, interested parties are encouraged to contact the ERCO Hong Kong team at +852 3165 8780 or via email at [email protected]

About ERCO

ERCO is an international specialist for high-quality and digital architectural lighting. The family-owned company, founded in 1934, operates globally in 55 countries with independent sales organisations and partners.

ERCO understands light as the fourth dimension of architecture – and thus as an integral part of sustainable building. Light is the contribution to making society and architecture better and, at the same time, preserving our environment. ERCO Greenology® – the corporate strategy for sustainable lighting – combines ecological responsibility with technological expertise.

At the light factory in Lüdenscheid, Germany, ERCO develops, designs, and manufactures luminaires with a focus on photometric optics, electronics, and sustainable design. They are used primarily in the following applications: Work and Culture, Community and Public/Outdoor, Contemplation, Living, Shop and Hospitality. ERCO lighting experts support architects and designers worldwide in transforming their projects into reality with highly precise, efficient, and sustainable lighting solutions.

Media contact:

Adena Ang

Regional Marketing Lead

Asia Pacific and the Middle East

93 Havelock Road, #03-532

Singapore 160093

Tel: +65 6305 4019

[email protected]

www.erco.com

SOURCE ERCO Lighting