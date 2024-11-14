ERCO Seoul Unveils State-of-the-Art Experience Centre

ERCO's new Experience Centre in Seoul invites industry professionals to experience the future of lighting design. This immersive space offers exclusive workshops, demonstrations, and insights into the latest trends, showcasing ERCO's commitment to elevating architectural projects.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ERCO, a global leader in architectural lighting, is excited to announce the relocation of its Seoul office to a modern, state-of-the-art facility. This move reflects ERCO's dedication to providing exceptional service and innovative lighting solutions to its valued customers in South Korea.

Immerse yourself in the world of light at the ERCO Seoul Experience Centre and discover how lighting can elevate your surroundings.

The new office, located at #103, 33, Dosan-daero 27-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06032, offers enhanced accessibility and convenience for customers and partners. This strategic relocation underscores ERCO's commitment to expanding its presence and supporting the growing demand for architectural lighting in the region.

A highlight of the new office is the immersive ERCO Experience Centre. This innovative space showcases ERCO's latest lighting technologies and solutions. Visitors can witness firsthand how ERCO's lighting systems seamlessly integrate with architecture to create stunning and functional spaces. The Experience Centre is an inspiring hub for architects, designers, and lighting professionals to explore the possibilities of ERCO's lighting, gain inspiration for their projects, and foster creative collaboration.

Lim Chul-Hoon, Branch Manager of ERCO Seoul, "We're thrilled to unveil the new ERCO Experience Centre in Seoul. This relocation allows us to provide an even better experience for our clients. The Centre is a space where they can truly experience the transformative power of ERCO's lighting solutions and how they can elevate their architectural designs."

Jack Tan, Asia Pacific Managing Director at ERCO, added, "The relocation and Experience Centre demonstrate ERCO's ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries and exceeding customer expectations across the region. This state-of-the-art facility showcases our dedication to providing industry-leading lighting solutions. We're excited to welcome our clients for an immersive experience of ERCO's capabilities."

Architects, designers, and lighting professionals interested in attending a lighting workshop or exploring the Experience Centre can contact ERCO Seoul at +82 2 596 3366 or [email protected].

About ERCO

ERCO is a global leader in high-quality, digital architectural lighting. Founded in 1934, this family-owned company operates in 55 countries with independent sales organizations and partners.

ERCO views light as the fourth dimension of architecture, thus an essential element of sustainable architecture. By contributing to better societies and buildings while preserving the environment, ERCO Greenology® combines ecological responsibility with technological innovation.

ERCO develops, designs, and manufactures luminaires at its light factory in Lüdenscheid, Germany. Focusing on photometric optics, electronics, and sustainable design, ERCO's products are used in a variety of applications, including: Work and Culture, Community and Public/Outdoor, Contemplation, Living, Shop and Hospitality.

ERCO lighting experts collaborate with architects and designers worldwide to create highly precise, efficient, and sustainable lighting solutions that bring projects to life.

SOURCE ERCO Lighting