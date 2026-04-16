Ericsson initiates share buyback program

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson") today announces that the Board of Directors has resolved to utilize the authorization granted by the March 31, 2026 Annual General Meeting to initiate a share buyback program relating to Ericsson's ordinary Class B shares (the "Ordinary Shares") on Nasdaq Stockholm up to a maximum consideration of SEK 15,000,000,000 (the "Program").

The purpose of the Program is to distribute surplus liquidity and thereby adjust Ericsson's capital structure by reducing its capital as well as to enable purchases of shares to be used to meet Ericsson's obligations within the framework of Ericsson's share-related incentive programs. Accordingly, the Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2027 Annual General Meeting that the repurchased shares, other than those used to fulfil Ericsson's obligations under its share-related incentive programs, are cancelled.

The Program will be managed by an independent financial investment firm, which will make its trading decisions regarding the timing of the share repurchases independently of, and without influence by, Ericsson. Any purchase of Ordinary Shares made in relation to this announcement will be carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares – Nasdaq Stockholm (Supplement D) and in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing MAR (the Safe Harbour Regulation).

In addition, the Program is subject to the following terms:

Acquisitions are expected to commence on April 23, 2026, at the earliest, and end on March 31, 2027, at the latest.





A maximum number of Ordinary Shares may be repurchased so that Ericsson's total holding at any time does not exceed 10 per cent of Ericsson's total number of issued shares.





The Ordinary Shares may only be purchased at a price which falls within the prevailing interval registered on Nasdaq Stockholm at each point in time (i.e. in the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price).

There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in Ericsson, 261,755,983 shares of Class A and 3,109,595,752 shares of Class B. Ericsson's holding of treasury stock as of April 16, 2026, amounts to 38,002,276 shares of Class B.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

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Investors

Daniel Morris, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

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E-mail: [email protected]

Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations

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Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +46 70 267 27 30

E-mail: [email protected]

Media

Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations

Phone: +46761284789

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Media Relations

Phone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail: [email protected]

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

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SOURCE Ericsson