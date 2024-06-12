Espolòn® Tequila Unveils "To the Bone": A New Campaign Celebrating Unapologetic Originality

The first global campaign in Espolòn's 25-year history marks a moment of global expansion for the game-changing tequila brand

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Espolòn® Tequila announces "To the Bone," the brand's first ever global campaign, which will debut this month following a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Espolòn Tequila Blanco. From the original vision of Espolòn's founder Cirilo Oropeza, to the iconic label design, Espolòn is driven by a rebellious spirit rooted in modern Mexico, which now serves as the foundation for "To the Bone." A hyperreal, unexpected introduction to Espolòn Tequila's originality and spirit, the campaign produced in partnership with creative agency forceMAJEURE and director and photographer Lou Escobar will roll out globally beginning June 2024.

In "To the Bone," Espolòn Tequila embraced the cultural insight that its consumers prioritize realness and authenticity above all. Tapping into the creative class who have inspired the brand for decades, the campaign speaks to those who are driven by a desire not for status, but for originality and self-expression. This group of originals doesn't need to be told to stand out and be themselves – they've got it. "To the Bone" is here to fuel the fire they already carry within. With a nod to the iconic calavera skeletons featured on every bottle, the campaign provides a platform to express your truest self and who you really are "to the bone."

A departure from the industry-standard backdrop of agave fields, this campaign is shot in the inspiring, creative hub of Mexico City— highlighting the contemporary, un-staged vibrance of Mexican culture that is at the core of the brand. The campaign captures moments of organic, unpolished connection between real people who have a bold sense of style and are maverick creators, much like Espolon. The campaign showcases a healthy dose of camaraderie and what it means to have fun with no filter.

"To bring the creative vision to life through this work, each character represented in the campaign is the protagonist of their own story," said Lou Escobar. "With a mix of provocation and humor, these dynamic and emotional scenes portray the rebellious nature and authenticity of the Espolòn community, whether they are dressing unexpectedly or moving with confidence, we see what makes them who they are at their very core."

Unapologetic originality is more than a campaign concept – it is a core founding principle from which Espolòn was born. The brand's late Founder and Maestro Tequilero Cirilo Oropeza used his engineering background and decades of knowledge in traditional tequila production to create his own game changing approach — blazing a path forward in tequila that was uniquely his own through several imaginative techniques, like playing classical music to fermenting yeast, custom-designed autoclaves and a signature balance of column and pot still distillation to make the highest quality, 100% Blue Weber agave tequila.

Cirilo's entrepreneurial spirit fueled the creation of a top-quality range of tequilas that has propelled the Espolòn brand forward in the fast-growing category, which is forecasted to outpace total global spirits volumes by 2026 – with total spirits projected to grow 0.9% and tequila growing 5.5%*. In the U.S. market alone, Espolòn has seen continuous double-digit growth for the past 10 years, making it one of the fastest growing premium tequilas in the country and one of the top three premium tequila brands in the world**.

"Celebrating our milestone anniversary year with a new global campaign and international expansion, this is an incredible moment of growth for Espolòn," said Raul Gonzalez, Global Managing Director of Spirits at Campari Group. "We have big ambitions for this brand and "To the Bone" is the ideal platform for us to connect with those who have helped us build Espolòn and also reach new global audiences. We're spotlighting the contemporary spirit and bold authenticity that has set Espolòn on a path to success from the very beginning."

"To the Bone" campaign was developed by forceMAJEURE featuring the support of production company CANADA and direction by Lou Escobar. The campaign will launch in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Italy, and other markets, backed by a comprehensive marketing strategy that incorporates a 15 second video with 5 – 6 sec cutdowns including a social responsibility video and a 30 second manifesto video, as well as key visuals for OOH/BTL and digital.

*IWSR / 2023 Data

**IWSR data, includes all global premium tequila brands 300K+ liters, Vol CAGR 2018-2023

Espolòn® Tequila:

Global Managing Director of Spirits: Raul Gonzalez

Global Senior Director of White Spirits: Andres Brito

Global Mexican Spirits Director: Gustavo Guerra

Global Senior Brand Manager: Meredith Nelson

Global Senior Brand Manager: Audrey Vernick

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn's award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques.

Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo and Espolòn Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit espolontequila.com. Please drink responsibly.

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities.

Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate.

The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group operates in 23 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,900 people.

The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

