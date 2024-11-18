Eternal Group Unveiled the <2024 Hong Kong and Macau Perfume and Home Fragrance White Paper> at Cosmoprof Asia 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eternal Group is delighted to announce its inaugural partnership with Cosmoprof Asia, the foremost beauty exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region, serving as the esteemed event partner for this year's fragrance initiatives. During the CosmoTalks fragrance session on November 15, 2024, Eternal Group proudly unveiled the 2024 Hong Kong and Macau Perfume and Home Fragrance White Paper, meticulously developed in collaboration with the International Fragrance Association. This year's exhibition, themed "SCENT HORIZONS: Unveiling the Future of Fragrance," profoundly emphasized the integral role of fragrances within the Asian market. Over the span of three days, Eternal Group orchestrated a captivating program that encompassed seven distinguished events across four diverse activity types, including enlightening seminars, immersive fragrance masterclasses, hands-on workshops, and a striking LED wall presentation of the white paper. The exceptional turnout of nearly 2,000 attendees, who enthusiastically engaged in these activities and explored the booth, underscores the significant impact and relevance of perfumes and home fragrances in today's industry landscape.

(From left ) Ms. Katy Wong, Brand Director, Eternal Group; Mr. Stéphane Prévidi, Vice President – APAC, Interparfums Inc.; Ms. Wendy Lau, the Executive Director of Eternal Group & Chairman of International Fragrance Association; Ms. Angel Fu, the Event Director of Cosmoprof Asia; Ms. Karen Woo, Managing Editor, ELLE Hong Kong)

About <2024 Hong Kong and Macau Perfume and Home Fragrance White Paper>

The <2024 Hong Kong and Macau Perfume and Home Fragrance White Paper> is a continuation of the <2024 China Perfume and Fragrance White Paper>, which has been published annually since 2020. This initiative allows industry professionals to gain deeper insights into consumer behaviors and preferences regarding perfumes and fragrances.

In 2024, Eternal Group collaborated with COSMART, a member platform under South China Morning Post Publishers Limited, to conduct a survey assessing consumer behaviors and preferences in fragrance usage. This survey ensures the white paper accurately reflects the market dynamics in Hong Kong and Macau, reinforcing Eternal Group's position as a leader in the fragrance sector.

The Fragrance Market in Hong Kong and Macau Matures: Over 90% Have Purchased Perfume The survey collected data from 1,063 interviewees regarding their fragrance habits, preferences, and market trends.

Key findings include:

Over 90% Have Purchased Perfume : 91.56% of interviewees using perfume.

: 91.56% of interviewees using perfume. Over 80% Use More Than One Perfume Daily : 60.46% choose their perfume based on mood, occasion, or season; 21.57% use one for daily wear and another for special occasions; 17.97% usually use only one fragrance.

: 60.46% choose their perfume based on mood, occasion, or season; 21.57% use one for daily wear and another for special occasions; 17.97% usually use only one fragrance. Nearly 50% Prefer Floral Scents : 48.19% of interviewees prefer floral scents, followed by woody (21%), fruity (14.95%), and citrus (11.21%).

: 48.19% of interviewees prefer floral scents, followed by woody (21%), fruity (14.95%), and citrus (11.21%). Close to 40% Use Social Media for Fragrance Information for insights about perfumes.

for insights about perfumes. Over 30% Prefer Buying Perfume in Bran Physical Stores and 20% shop in online shopping platforms.

and 20% shop in online shopping platforms. Over 70% Use Home Fragrances.

Over 90% Are Open to Trying Niche Brands: More than 90% of interviewees expressed willingness to try niche perfume and fragrance products.

The survey not only illuminates market trends but also identifies potential marketing opportunities in the Hong Kong and Macau fragrance markets. Highlights in the below:

With increased societal awareness of environmental issues, consumers are becoming more concerned about product ingredients and their impact on the environment, leading to a rising demand for natural and organic fragrance products. Brands can launch products that meet sustainability standards, such as using renewable resources, avoiding animal testing, and offering recyclable packaging.

In response to consumers' diverse needs for perfumes and fragrance products, brands can develop more comprehensive product lines or introduce limited-edition, seasonal products, and collaborations with well-known artists for exclusive collections.

Brands can effectively reach consumers through digital transformation and online sales, allowing for precise targeting of customer segments and personalized selling based on shopping habits and preferences.

However, the fragrance market in Hong Kong and Macau also faces challenges. In a competitive landscape, brands must continuously innovate to maintain consumer loyalty and adapt to evolving shopping preferences, fostering sustainable growth.

Download the Full Survey:

<2024 Hong Kong and Macau Perfume and Home Fragrance White Paper:

http://www.eternal.hk/EternalGroup/WhitePaper/2024_HK-Macau_WhitePaper.pdf

<2024 China Perfume and Fragrance White Paper>:

http://www.eternal.hk/EternalGroup/WhitePaper/2024_China_WhitePaper.pdf

More Event Photo:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fVFflvbFmPAr8wJDbHweSSHENwhUtK1O

ABOUT ETERNAL GROUP

Eternal Group was established in the 1980s in Hong Kong S.A.R.. It is a leading Omni-channel Brand Management of Beauty & Eyewear organization in China. With its intuitive sense of marketing tactics and ground-breaking business strategies, Eternal has flourished over 40 years leading the trend and lifestyle in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and China, with an international vision. With our diversified brand portfolio, Eternal is continuously motivated to strengthen our advantages in total brand solutions in both online and offline operations. As a luxury brand management and distribution enterprise, we aim to build a better and sustainable business as well as to drive for excellence. To fulfil customer's need and aspirations, we develop our own brands of beauty and optical products to bring new insight to the market.

About International Fragrance Association

Established in 2024, the International Fragrance Association, founded by the Eternal Group, is dedicated to enriching the art and culture of fragrances. It aims to cultivate a deeper understanding and appreciation among the public for the intricate relationship between scents and art, history, and innovation. Through the inﬂuential force of fragrances, the foundation strives to promote inclusivity and unity within the diverse cultural tapestry. Embracing its role as a trailblazer and advocate, the foundation seeks to ignite societal transformation and harmony, transcending cultural barriers with a fervent embrace of the world of fragrances.

