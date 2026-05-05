ETERNITYX ON REDEFINING THE FUTURE OF TRAVEL IN AN AI-DRIVEN, INTENT-LED LANDSCAPE

Shares new insights on how evolving Chinese traveller behaviour is reshaping destination strategy across Asia.

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HONG KONG, SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EternityX, a leading MarTech platform connecting global brands with Chinese consumers, took the stage at Skift Asia Forum 2026 in Bangkok Thailand, to share new perspectives on what "future-ready tourism" means in today's rapidly evolving travel landscape.

Across its sessions, EternityX explored how structural shifts in Chinese traveller behaviour — driven by intent, platform ecosystems, and artificial intelligence — are fundamentally redefining how destinations and brands engage across Asia.

SKift_EternityX_Brand Talk_Charlene Ree

A Structural Shift Beneath the Noise:

Opening session on stage, Charlene Ree, CEO and Founder of EternityX addressed a key industry question: "China's Outbound Traveler Has Changed — Has Your Marketing Caught Up?" ... setting the tone for a broader discussion on how shifts in traveller intent, platform ecosystems, and AI-driven discovery are redefining how destinations and brands engage the Chinese outbound market.

Charlene highlighted that what the industry is experiencing is not a slowdown, but a structural shift, with travellers becoming more intentional, more value-driven, and increasingly influenced by digital platforms and AI before a brand even enters the consideration set.

From Insight to Application: What Future-Ready Tourism Requires:

Building on these insights, Charlene Ree, CEO and Founder of EternityX, alongside EternityX Global executives, led a breakout session exploring what it means to be "future-ready" in the context of evolving travel behaviour.

The session zeroed in on a challenge common across the region, using Thailand as a live case. Jean Kniss Loh, Chief Marketing Officer, Global, drew a critical distinction: how to rebuild traveller confidence and emotional relevance in a landscape shaped by ad fatigue and heightened safety sensitivity.

Increasingly, declining engagement is misread as declining interest — when audiences have simply stopped responding to repetitive messaging.

The implication is critical: the challenge is no longer awareness, but how to reignite emotional desire and rebuild trust.

Chalida Raksanaves, Business Development Director, Thailand, shared a live market example demonstrating how an integrated ecosystem approach across platform-native digital can shape traveller sentiment, not just scale. By combining always-on social amplification with experience-led content, campaigns move beyond visibility to influence how destinations are perceived and discussed.

Remy Wong, Head of Business Success, then broadened the lens across Asia — highlighting how leading destinations are shifting toward platform-first storytelling, hyper-personalisation, and experience-led positioning. Using Mandai Wildlife Group as an example, Remy showed how "nature healing" positioning drove stronger emotional relevance than traditional destination messaging — and cautioned against the three most common pitfalls: mega influencer overuse, non-native content, and missing social and AI search.

The discussion ultimately reinforced a structural shift for destination marketing: growth is no longer driven by campaign bursts alone, but by consistent, cross-platform presence aligned to emotional intent. In a landscape where travellers often decide what they want to feel before they search, the competitive advantage lies in who is continuously shaping that decision-making journey.

Three Shifts Defining the Future of Travel:

Across both discussions, three key themes emerged.

The Traveller Has Evolved - Chinese travellers are not travelling less — they are travelling more intentionally, with a stronger focus on meaning, safety, and personal relevance. The Decision Journey Has Changed - AI and platform ecosystems are reshaping how travel decisions are made, collapsing the journey and shifting influence earlier than ever before. The Industry Model Must Adapt - Traditional approaches built on reach, demographics, and campaign bursts are no longer sufficient. Future-ready strategies require always-on, intent-driven engagement across digital ecosystems.

According to Charlene, "There's a lot of noise in the market right now, but underneath it, there's a structural shift. Chinese travellers haven't slowed down, they've evolved. The future of travel will be shaped by intent, AI, and platform ecosystems — and the brands that win won't be the loudest, but the most relevant in the moments that matter to Chinese travellers and audiences."

A Defining Growth Segment in a Changing Landscape:

Across discussions throughout the event and in conversations beyond the stage — one theme was consistent: Chinese travellers and audiences remain a defining force in shaping travel demand across Asia, despite ongoing global complexity.

As highlighted by EternityX, this is not a story of recovery, but of structural evolution. Today's traveller is more intentional, digitally driven, and influenced by platform ecosystems and AI at every stage of the journey — fundamentally reshaping how destinations are discovered, evaluated, and chosen.

This was further underscored through a case shared by EternityX with Mandai Wildlife Group in Singapore, demonstrating how interest-led, platform-native strategies can more effectively engage Chinese audiences in-market.

Singapore, in turn, continues to illustrate how destinations can bridge regional demand with Chinese digital ecosystems in meaningful ways.

Together, these insights reinforce a critical shift for the industry: Chinese travellers are no longer just a source of demand, but a growth-defining segment — one that requires an always-on, ecosystem-driven approach aligned with how decisions are made today.

Looking Ahead:

For those interested in exploring these shifts in greater depth — including emerging traveller segments, platform behaviours, and strategic implications for brands — the Powering 2026 report is available for download through the EternityX here.

About EternityX Marketing Technology

EternityX Marketing Technology equips brands and businesses to master the realm of Chinese audiences through the Power of Three - PilotX, NaviX, and MediaX. These cutting-edge, AI‑driven solutions provide data‑driven insights and precise targeting that help brands connect with profitable audiences in key markets and beyond, powering cross‑border marketing campaigns for over 500 brands. By leveraging an AI‑driven MarTech platform, omnichannel media reach, and strategic consultancy services, EternityX acts as a bridge between East and West, enabling brands to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Learn more: https://www.eternityx.com

SOURCE EternityX