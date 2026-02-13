ETERNITYX RESEARCH FINDS CHINA'S OUTBOUND MARKET ENTERING A NEW VALUE DRIVEN PHASE

With Trips Set To Surpass 225 Million In 2026, Affluent Travellers Are Extending Long Haul Stays And Reshaping Global Travel Demand

Download Image

HONG KONG, SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China's outbound travel market is projected to exceed 225 million trips in 2026, surpassing pre pandemic levels and moving beyond recovery into a structurally different phase of growth.

Report Cover - Powering 2026: An Outlook of China's Affluent Outbound Travellers

According to Powering 2026 Affluent China Outbound Travel What Comes Next for Brands, jointly developed by EternityX and MoonFox, more than 90 percent of affluent Chinese consumers are planning overseas travel this year. Between January and August 2025, Mainland Chinese travellers recorded 220 million cross border trips, up 15.4 percent year on year, while outbound air passenger volume rose more than 20 percent. Visa free access now spans 158 countries, accelerating long haul intent and reducing friction.

The data points to a deeper transformation. China's outbound market is not merely returning. It is upgrading in duration, segmentation, and revenue density.

From Volume Recovery to Value Capture:

Safety and infrastructure are now baseline expectations rather than differentiators. Nearly half of affluent travellers cite safety as a decisive factor in destination choice, while price sensitivity has declined among higher income tiers.

Holiday peaks are expected to intensify in 2026, yet the more significant shift lies in spending structure. High Net Worth Individuals now average more than 16 days on long haul trips, with per capita budgets frequently exceeding RMB 100,000. Mid haul demand is broadening into the high income segment, while short haul continues to anchor overall volume.

The result is a market that rewards value creation over scale.

Three Demand Curves:

China's outbound market operates across three structurally distinct affluent tiers, each defined by different travel patterns, booking cycles, spending priorities, and media ecosystems. For destinations and global brands, this segmentation determines channel allocation, pricing strategy, and margin resilience.

Segment Mid Income High Income High Net Worth Annual Household Income RMB 500,000 to 1 million (≈ USD 72K – 146K) RMB 1 million to 1.5 million (≈ USD 146K – 215K) Above RMB 1.5 million (≈ above USD 215K) Travel Pattern High frequency short haul Expanding mid haul and longer stays • Long haul dominant • 16+ day stays Booking Window • 1 to 2 weeks before departure 3 to 4 weeks for mid haul • Flexible, often earlier for long haul Top Destinations for 2026 • Hong Kong TGI 108 • Indonesia TGI 103 • Malaysia TGI 101 • UAE TGI 145 • Qatar TGI 126 • Australia TGI 149 • New Zealand TGI 136 Consumption Focus • Apparel 40.2% • Food specialties 34.4% • Digital products 29.9% • Apparel 40.4% • Financial products 24.4% • Premium cosmetics 38.1% • Luxury goods 23.8% Accommodation Drivers • Affordable price TGI 102 • Platform ratings TGI 118 • Convenient location TGI 105 • High safety standards TGI 107 • Additional services TGI 239 • Premium views TGI 147 • Exceptional hygiene TGI 138 Primary Media Influence • Social platforms and peer reviews Multi-channel validation • Official sources and curated networks Primary Booking Channel • OTA platforms OTA plus brand websites • Direct booking, advisors • Curated channels Revenue Role Volume anchor Balanced value growth • Margin expansion engine

Media Behaviour Signals Market Maturity:

Mid income travellers are platform driven. Social media shapes discovery, and OTAs dominate conversion within compressed booking windows.

are platform driven. Social media shapes discovery, and OTAs dominate conversion within compressed booking windows. High income travellers operate across layered validation systems, combining social inspiration with OTA and brand verification. Planning cycles are longer, particularly for mid haul travel.

operate across layered validation systems, combining social inspiration with OTA and brand verification. Planning cycles are longer, particularly for mid haul travel. High Net Worth Individuals follow a clear trust hierarchy. Official sources, expert commentary, and curated networks outweigh mass influencers. Direct communication and premium service assurance drive conversion.

China's outbound traveller no longer moves through a single marketing funnel. It moves through three distinct influence ecosystems.

Charlene Ree, CEO and Founder of EternityX, "China's outbound recovery is no longer cyclical. It is structural. When a market surpasses 225 million outbound trips and more than 90 percent of affluent consumers are planning overseas travel, the conversation shifts from volume recovery to value capture."

Charlene added, "High Net Worth travellers staying beyond 16 days and deploying six figure budgets are not incremental demand. They are reshaping revenue density for destinations and premium brands. This is a capital allocation question. Growth will not come from scaling reach. It will come from precision. Brands that pivot from broad acquisition to segmented, trust led engagement will capture disproportionate share of wallet in the next cycle".

Deric Wong, Chief Business Officer of EternityX, said, "The headline number is significant, but the real story is segmentation. China's outbound market is no longer one growth curve. It is three demand engines. Short haul volume depends on OTA visibility and peer validation. Mid haul growth requires integrated multi-channel reinforcement. Long haul margin expansion demands credibility and premium service design. This is not a media planning adjustment. It is a revenue architecture shift. In 2026, precision beats scale."

The 2026 Imperative:

Short haul volume remains anchored by digitally fluent mid income travellers. Mid haul expansion is driven by high income households. Long haul profitability is underwritten by High Net Worth Individuals.

China's outbound market has matured into a tiered revenue ecosystem. The brands that succeed will treat segmentation not as a marketing tactic, but as a strategic growth framework.

Download the full report here .

About EternityX Marketing Technology

EternityX Marketing Technology equips brands and businesses to master the realm of Chinese audiences through the Power of Three - PilotX, NaviX, and MediaX. These cutting-edge, AI–driven solutions provide data–driven insights and precise targeting that help brands connect with profitable audiences in key markets and beyond, powering cross–border marketing campaigns for over 500 brands. By leveraging an AI–driven MarTech platform, omnichannel media reach, and strategic consultancy services, EternityX acts as a bridge between East and West, enabling brands to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

SOURCE EternityX