EurewaX Unveils Cross-Border Payment Cloud Platform at Singapore FinTech Festival, Targeting Growth in Traditional Payment Markets

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Asia–Pacific digital economy accelerates, cross-border payments are entering a phase of unprecedented opportunity. At the newly opened Singapore FinTech Festival, Singapore-based intelligent cross-border payment cloud platform EurewaX debuted its latest Full-Stack Solution for Financial Institutions. Built on a modular, building-block architecture, the solution enables partners to enter the high-growth cross-border payments arena with speed and precision.

EurewaX at the Singapore FinTech Festival

EurewaX has completed a first-round financing led by KAIROUS, RUIFENG and iPayLinks. Leveraging a cloud-native, modular architecture, the company integrates global payment networks and compliance resources to deliver end-to-end cross-border enablement for traditional financial institutions. Joseph Lee, Founding Partner at KAIROUS, noted: "EurewaX has accurately targeted the core pain points of financial digitalisation along Belt-and-Road markets. Its modular platform materially lowers the barrier for institutions to expand globally. Infrastructure-level innovation of this kind compounds into durable network effects."

Despite rapid growth in Southeast Asia's digital trade, many institutions still grapple with limited system capacity, lengthy back-office build cycles, high global connectivity costs, and mounting compliance & risk pressures. EurewaX addresses these constraints with a full-stack portfolio that lets clients flexibly invoke the capabilities they need.

EurewaX's partnership model is built around three core dimensions:

System-level integration: Moving beyond point solutions to deeply fuse technology with business.

Full-scenario coverage: Supporting cross-border e-commerce, B2B trade and market-procurement models.

Professional enablement: Delivering customisable, scalable SaaS to break through technical bottlenecks.

EurewaX's solutions have delivered measurable outcomes across multiple markets. A Singapore payment agency cut cross-border settlement costs by ~30% and accelerated revenue growth after onboarding. An Indonesian trading company mitigated FX-volatility risk via EurewaX's dynamic FX management. In addition, EurewaX recently partnered with Globebill to integrate via API and provision global collections, multi-currency exchange and fund distribution, supporting its shift from local services to cross-border enablement.

As digital-payment infrastructure strengthens and the cross-border ecosystem matures across Southeast Asia, EurewaX—via its modular cross-border payment cloud—is emerging as a vital bridge between traditional finance and the digital economy, propelling the region's payments industry towards greater intelligence and globalisation.

