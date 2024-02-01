Euromonitor International names USANA Malaysia and Singapore Top #1 Brand for Probiotic Supplements When Combined

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Malaysia and Singapore were recently awarded the title of Top #1 Brand for Probiotic Supplements in Malaysia and Singapore when combined by Euromonitor International. This exclusive award is based on Euromonitor's market research of USANA.

"Receiving this recognition from Euromonitor is an incredible achievement," said Sabrina Khoo, general manager of USANA Malaysia. "We strive to create high-quality products, and this validates our hard work."

Euromonitor International is a world leading provider of global business intelligence, market analysis, and consumer insights. They combine global expertise with local insight from analysts around the world to help clients anticipate industry, economic, and consumer trends to lead disruptive change.

"This achievement belongs to everyone—our employees, distributors, and customers," said Yee Pei Lee, general manager of USANA Singapore. "You made this achievement possible, and on behalf of USANA, we thank you for your continuous support. We will continue to strive for excellence in whatever we do."

USANA Probiotic supplement helps bring balance to the belly with a blend of good bacteria. It helps support your digestive health and comes in a convenient stick pack.

Claim: USANA is the #1 brand for Probiotic Supplements in Malaysia and Singapore when combined

Footnote: "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Vitamins & Dietary Supplements; % retail value share, 2023 data. CH2024ed."

