European Food Excellence Embodied: PDO and PGI Offer Consumers Unique Quality

HONG KONG, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Union champions the epitome of agricultural and food production excellence with PDO and PGI product certifications - a testament to unique regional characteristics and quality.

For consumers, these labels guarantee that the products they purchase are typical, of high quality, and authentically part of the European Union's rich food heritage. The labels not only celebrate the producers' craftsmanship and centuries old traditions but also add value that protects these products from imitations and counterfeits.

Unmatched food quality and authenticity

The European Union has long been recognized for its exceptional agri-food production, where the synergy of human skill and environmental factors come together to create products unmatched in quality and authenticity.

As of 2019, the European Union boasted 1,421 registered PDO and PGI products, excluding wines, spirits, and aromatised drinks. In an effort to preserve this legacy and assure consumer trust, the European Union has meticulously set out precise rules to protect such products.

These rules form the foundation of specific regulatory quality schemes that not only safeguard consumer interests but also protect PDO and PGI products from counterfeits, promoting their uniqueness.

Mr. Gianluigi Ligasacchi, Director of the 3 consortia, said "The Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) label is a mark of true authenticity. It is reserved for products that are not just from a specific region or country but whose quality and characteristics are inherently tied to the geographical environment they originate from, including both natural and human factors."

Italy stands out as the European country with the highest number of PDO and PGI products, a clear indicator of the high-quality standards upheld by Italian productions and the deep-rooted connection of these products to their specific territories.

Notable examples of Italy's 167 PDO products include Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora, Prosciutto di Parma, and Parmigiano Reggiano, while the 130 PGI products feature delicacies like Mortadella Bologna, Zampone Modena, Cotechino Modena and Aceto Balsamico di Modena.

The country's food production features a deep-rooted and codified tradition, an indelible link to their territory of origin, and a strong socio-entrepreneurial fabric can aspire to attain and maintain these prestigious European recognitions.

