European Wellness Biomedical Group Announces New Klotho Research Initiative Led by Prof. Mike Chan

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) has launched a new research initiative focused on Klotho, a protein with transformative potential in longevity medicine. Led by Professor Dr. Mike Chan, this project will explore Klotho's role in combating age-related diseases and its ability to regenerate critical organs, including the brain, kidneys, and heart.

Prof. Dr. Mike Chan talks about the growing importance of Klotho in anti-aging medicine, highlighting its many potential benefits for health and longevity.

Klotho, identified in 1997, is emerging as a key protein in longevity and regenerative medicine. It plays a pivotal role in regulating oxidative stress, mineral metabolism, and inflammation. The research will investigate how boosting Klotho levels could help address chronic conditions like neurodegenerative diseases, kidney failure, and heart disease, ultimately improving healthspan and extending lifespan.

"Klotho represents the next frontier in longevity medicine," said Professor Mike Chan, Chief Scientist at EWBG. "Our research aims to understand how Klotho affects aging and how we can use it to treat chronic diseases that have long been associated with aging."

Research Focus Areas

The new initiative will focus on three primary research areas:

Neurological health : Investigating Klotho's neuroprotective effects and its potential to slow cognitive decline in diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's .

: Investigating Klotho's neuroprotective effects and its potential to slow cognitive decline in diseases like and . Kidney function : Examining Klotho's role in regulating mineral metabolism and its regenerative potential in treating chronic kidney disease (CKD) .

: Examining Klotho's role in regulating mineral metabolism and its regenerative potential in treating . Cardiovascular health: Studying Klotho's influence on vascular function and its ability to prevent vascular calcification, a key contributor to heart disease.

This research builds on existing collaborations at EWBG, where leading scientists focus on advancing Klotho-based therapies for regenerative health.

Klotho: A Potential Breakthrough in Longevity Medicine

Klotho is gaining attention for its ability to regenerate tissues and reverse damage caused by age-related diseases. Unlike NAD+, which primarily enhances cellular metabolism and energy production, Klotho offers a broader range of therapeutic applications, including tissue regeneration, cognitive function improvement, and cardiovascular health.

As we age, Klotho levels naturally decline, leading to conditions such as cognitive decline, heart disease, and kidney failure. Research suggests that restoring Klotho levels can reverse the effects of oxidative stress, inflammation, and cellular senescence, offering new treatment possibilities for a range of age-related diseases.

Professor Mike Chan: Leading the Charge in Klotho Research

Professor Mike Chan, a leading expert in stem cell therapy and longevity medicine, is spearheading this groundbreaking initiative at EWBG. His extensive experience in bio-regenerative medicine positions him as a key figure in exploring Klotho's potential to revolutionize the treatment of age-related diseases. Through FCTI, a subsidiary of EWBG, Professor Chan and his team are developing therapies that combine stem cell technology and Klotho proteins to stimulate tissue regeneration in the brain, kidneys, and heart.

"By harnessing Klotho's regenerative properties, we hope to address chronic conditions that were previously untreatable," said Professor Chan. "Our ultimate goal is to improve quality of life and provide lasting solutions for those affected by aging-related diseases."

The Future of Klotho in Longevity Medicine

The future of Klotho-based therapies looks promising, with Professor Mike Chan and EWBG at the forefront of this innovative field. As more research is conducted, Klotho is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing longevity medicine, offering a new approach to treating aging and chronic diseases. The potential applications of Klotho are vast, from neurodegenerative disease treatment to kidney regeneration and cardiovascular health.

With strong research partnerships, significant funding, and ongoing clinical trials, Klotho is poised to become a cornerstone of longevity medicine, transforming how we approach aging and disease. Professor Mike Chan's leadership ensures that this promising protein will soon offer new hope to those seeking longer, healthier lives.

SOURCE European Wellness Biomedical Group