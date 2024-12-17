European Wine Ambassadors Elevates European Wines Awareness in Asia with Successful Masterclasses and Study Trips to Spain and Greece in 2024

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last year's successful series of events in Asia, European Wine Ambassadors has been tasked in 2024 to further build on the reputation and create awareness for three European Wine Regions: the Interprofessional Wine Council D.O. La Mancha, Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti – U.VI.VE., and the National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece (EDOAO).

BUSAN – SINGAPORE - TAIPEI

In May 2024, European Wine Ambassadors successfully hosted an intensive series of tailored masterclasses in Busan, Singapore, and Taipei, attracting over 150 wine professionals eager to explore and taste 48 wines from wineries associated with the three wine regions.

These events not only showcased the rich flavors of European wines but also facilitated vital discussions on sustainability, biodiversity, and the unique ecosystems that influence winemaking. A diverse audience of importers, distributors, hospitality professionals, sommeliers, and media representatives fostered a collaborative and enriching atmosphere.

The tour reflected the ongoing efforts of the Interprofessional Wine Council D.O. La Mancha, Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti – U.VI.VE., and the National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece (EDOAO) to connect with emerging markets in Asia, focusing on countries and regions like Singapore, South Korea (Seoul), and Taiwan (Taipei).

HANGZHOU

The first masterclass in China this year was held on October 17th in Hangzhou, drawing a full house of 70 participants on-site, with an additional 150 joining us in the XET virtual classroom via live stream.

China is a vital market for the Interprofessional Wine Council D.O. La Mancha, Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti – U.VI.VE., and the National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece (EDOAO). As the world's largest consumer of red wine, China presents significant opportunities for European wine producers to expand their reach and engage with an increasingly sophisticated audience. With a rapidly growing interest in wine culture, Chinese consumers are becoming more discerning, seeking high-quality wines from established wine regions.

STUDY TRIP D.O. LA MANCHA – WINES OF GREECE

From September 9th -13th, a study trip with Chinese importers and media reignited interest in the La Mancha region. Participants enjoyed wine tastings at the Regulatory Council and visited key wineries during the harvest season, allowing them to experience D.O. La Mancha's rich offerings firsthand.

Despite recent market challenges, D.O. La Mancha remains optimistic about reviving Chinese wine consumption. In 2023, China was the fourth-largest buyer of D.O. La Mancha wines, showcasing the region's potential in the Asian market. This study trip provided a unique opportunity for participants to connect with the heart of La Mancha's vineyards, experiencing the dedication that goes into crafting exceptional wines during one of the most important times of the year.

Following their experience in La Mancha, the participants traveled to Greece, exploring stunning vineyards and exceptional wines at the Cooperative of Samos, Costa Lazaridi Estate, and Avantis Estate. In Athens, they embraced the rich culture of the region, with highlights including visits to the Acropolis and a fantastic dinner at Zoinos Winery.

Moreover, the export of Greek wines to China has been steadily increasing, reflecting the country's rising popularity among Chinese consumers. As more consumers seek unique and high-quality wine options, Greek wines are carving out a notable presence in this competitive market. Chinese consumers have a strong affinity for Greek varietals, especially Xinomavro, Moshofilero, and Aghiorghitiko.

HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL WINE & SPIRITS FAIR (HKIWS) - UVIVE

From November 7th to 9th, the European Wine Ambassadors presented tailored three Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti – U.VI.VE – seminars at the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (HKIWS) 2024. Hosted by Ivan Hui, these sessions showcased a curated selection of exceptional Prosecco and Valpolicella wines from the Veneto region of Italy. Each day welcomed a full house of 40 attendees for the 45-minute masterclasses, where participants tasted four wines—two sessions focused on Prosecco (on the 7th and 9th) and one on Valpolicella (on the 8th).

SEOUL

On November 27th, The European Wine Ambassadors Campaign celebrated the second masterclass in Korea this year with an engaging event in Seoul, where 50 wine professionals participated. Insoon Lee guided attendees through sixteen wines from Greece, Italy (Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti), and Spain (D.O. La Mancha). Participants had the opportunity to hear from representatives of both Spain and Greece, including Mr. Darío José Sáez Méndez, the Economic and Commercial Counsellor from the Embassy of Spain in Seoul, and Mr. Konstantinos Daskalopoulos, Trade Commissioner of the Embassy of Greece.

SHANGHAI – XIAMEN – HONG KONG

The Campaign concluded with three wine masterclasses held across China. The series began in Shanghai, where 72 attendees participated, guided by knowledgeable presenters Ofilos Wu and Scarlett Ma.

The Masterclass in Shanghai received strong backing from the governmental agencies of Spain, Greece, and Italy. Mr. Georgios Partheniou, the Consul General of Greece in Shanghai, and Regino Serrano, the market analyst of ICEX in Shanghai, delivered brief speeches to welcome participants. Additionally, Guliano Martini, Deputy Trade Commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency, spoke about the Italian wine market, highlighting its unique qualities and encouraging attendees to explore the diverse offerings from their respective countries.

Next, in Xiamen, 61 guests attended in person, while around 100 joined the session online. Feedback from participants indicated a strong appreciation for the engaging format and the depth of knowledge shared by the conductors. This event continued to highlight the wines from the three regions.

Finally, in our last session in Hong Kong, 50 participants enjoyed a tasting of 17 outstanding wines from these three vibrant regions. Ivan Hui led an engaging presentation, guiding everyone through the unique characteristics of each wine and the varied grape varieties. We were also honored to hear from Mr. Luis Martinez, who shared insights on La Mancha wines, and Ms. Paola Bellusci, the Italian Trade Commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency -ITA- in Hong Kong, who proudly highlighted Italy's commitment to quality wines.

Throughout the series, attendees praised the informative presentations and the opportunity to explore various grape varieties and terroirs. This series emphasized the growing interest in European wines across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore.

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARIES

D.O. La Mancha is a Spanish Denominación de Origen Protegida (DOP) for wines, with over 190,000 hectares planted to vines, and it is the largest continuous vine-growing area in the world. It is located in the autonomous region of Castilla-La Mancha in central Spain. La Mancha has a vast wine-growing tradition, which, added to a series of characteristic geological, geographical, and climatic elements that define it, make it an ideal territory to produce excellent grapes and subsequently give life to great wines, with very peculiar nuances. La Mancha wines are today among the most exquisite and prestigious in the world, they are tasted throughout Spain and also exported to the five continents, turning Castilla-La Mancha into the leading Autonomous Region of Spain in terms of wine exports in volume.

The Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti – U.VI.VE. was set up thirty years ago involving almost all the region's Consorzi di Tutela (wine protection consortia). A far-sighted decision that has produced results over time. The U.VI.VE.'s main role is to represent Veneto's DOC wine sector. Through the consortia, it coordinates the crucial monitoring and control activities of the production and marketing of Veneto DOC and DOCG wines, also intending to combat fraud and abuse affect designations of origin and consortium brands. This protection ranges from guarantees for traceability to winemaking using traditional methods. Strict controls cover every single step of the entire wine-production chain, from the vineyard to the shop shelf.

National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece. Greece has arguably one of the longest wine histories in the world as wine has always been an integral part of Greek culture since antiquity. Greece might not be the first country to produce wine, but what can be attributed to Ancient Greece is the development of a culture encompassing all aspects of wine: vine growing, production, legislation, trading, and, of course, the art of consuming wine. Despite their huge heritage, the Wines of Greece can promote themselves solely by virtue of their present attributes and not past glories. In the last three decades, a wind of change has been blowing through Greek wine production, turning a relatively traditional agricultural sector into a cutting-edge entity in today's wine world. Greek producers have invested heavily in people, education, know-how, and technology, starting a steep learning curve.

