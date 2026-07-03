Evangel Hospital Launches "3 Instruments of Peace" Service in Support of Advance Medical Directives Implementation

HONG KONG, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advance Medical Directives (AMD) legislation will come into effect on 31 July 2026, allowing adults with mental capacity to express their preferences in advance regarding end-of-life care and life-sustaining treatments. Evangel Hospital welcomes this development. Dr. Chui Siu Hang, Hospital Superintendent cum Chief Medical Executive, stated that in light of an ageing population, the legislation enables patients to make informed decisions early, helping them avoid futile and non-beneficial treatments at the end of life, while also alleviating the emotional burden on family members who may otherwise need to make such decisions on their behalf. This represents a responsible arrangement for both individuals and their families.

Evangel Hospital provides Advance Medical Directive and “3 Instruments of Peace” related services to help the public make appropriate arrangements at an early stage.

Upon the formal implementation of the Advance Decision on Life-sustaining Treatment Ordinance (the "Ordinance"), individuals will be granted the legal right to make Advance Medical Directives. This allows members of the public to make legally binding medical decisions in advance under specified health conditions, including terminally ill, persistent vegetative state and state of irreversible coma, or other end-stage, irreversible life-limiting conditions. Individuals may indicate whether they wish to receive or refuse specific life-sustaining treatments under such circumstances.

An Advance Medical Directive must be witnessed by two individuals with no conflict of interest, one of whom must be a registered medical practitioner. To meet this need, Evangel Hospital has been arranging registered doctors since November last year to provide services for individuals wishing to establish Advance Medical Directives. The aim is to assist the public in making clear, appropriate, and personally aligned decisions regarding their end-of-life care at an early stage.

Family Medicine Specialists Support Early Planning

Dr. Chui Siu Hang, Hospital Superintendent cum Chief Medical Executive, explained that when establishing an Advance Medical Directive, a doctor must provide detailed explanations of various life-sustaining treatments and their implications, assess whether the patient fully understands the relevant decisions, and sign the standard AMD form to make it legally effective. He emphasized that such directives are not "one-size-fits-all"; Patients may choose whether to receive specific treatment under different circumstances, such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Artificial Ventilation (Intubation), and Artificial Nutrition and Hydration (ANH). Even if a person changes his or her wishes later, the document may be revised by making another appointment with a doctor, provided that the person still has mental capacity.

Dr. Chui also reminded the public that Advance Medical Directives involve medical, legal, and personal considerations, and individuals are encouraged to discuss their decisions thoroughly with family members beforehand. For more information about Advance Medical Directives and the '3 Instruments of Peace' services, please call 2711 5222 or visit the hospital's website:

https://www.evangel.org.hk/zh-hant/services/three_instruments_of_peace_amd/

About Evangel Hospital

Founded in 1965, Evangel Hospital has been providing medical services to the public at 222 Argyle Street. As a non-profit community hospital, Evangel Hospital has always upheld the spirit of "Care That Cures," providing quality and affordable healthcare services to demonstrate God's love and peace.

SOURCE EVANGEL HOSPITAL