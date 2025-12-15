Everest Medicines Announces 2030 Strategy and Increase in Shareholdings by Directors and Substantial Shareholder

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced the launch of its 2030 Strategy, outlining a comprehensive five-year roadmap to drive sustainable growth. Under this strategy, the Company aims to further deepen its product pipeline, maximize the value of its commercial platform, and advance the globalization of its research and development ("R&D") and commercialization capabilities.

In parallel, the Company also announced that certain Directors and a substantial shareholder have increased their shareholdings in the Company. On December 12, 2025, Mr. Wei Fu, Non-executive Director, Honorary Chairman of the Board and a substantial shareholder of the Company; Mr. Yifang Wu, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board; Mr. Rogers Yongqing Luo, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Ian Ying Woo, Executive Director, President and Chief Financial Officer, collectively acquired 846,659 ordinary shares of the Company through open-market transactions, for a total consideration exceeding HK$38 million, representing an average price of approximately HK$45.01 per Share. In addition, the Company has been informed that CBC Group, a substantial shareholder of the Company, has further undertaken that it plans to increase its shareholding by not more than 1% in aggregate in the following three to six months, subject to the market conditions and compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

The Board believes that a voluntary share purchase through on-market acquisitions of Shares by the Directors and the undertaking given by CBC Group signify strong confidence in the future prospects and long-term development of the Company.

2030 Strategy Overview

The Company's 2030 strategy sets out a dual-engine approach to deliver predictable near-term growth and value creation through commercialization of existing assets, business development partnerships, and in-house R&D milestones, while driving long-term growth and value creation through in-house R&D and discovery, as well as global commercial expansion. Everest Medicines will continue to strengthen its leadership in core therapeutic areas, advance the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, and build a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company with sustainable growth.

Everest Medicines focuses on renal, autoimmune, critical care, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic disease area, advancing its pipeline through a combination of in-licensed innovative assets and in-house R&D. By 2030, the Company aims to build a high-value commercial product portfolio while selectively expanding into additional valuable therapeutic areas with blockbuster potential.

The Company has established a portfolio of three commercial products and continues to develop a fully integrated commercial platform covering the entire product lifecycle. By 2030, Everest Medicines targets annual revenue exceeding RMB 15 billion, including approximately RMB 9 billion from its existing pipeline and RMB 6 billion from newly in-licensed assets, while also exploring potential out-licensing opportunities. Revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 50% from 2025 to 2030 and to remain above 15% thereafter. Over the same period, the number of commercial products is expected to exceed 20, including NEFECON®, Velsipity®, XERAVA®, cefepime–taniborbactam, and Lerodalcibep.

To support its international growth, Everest Medicines is advancing a global strategy focused on strengthening regulatory and clinical development capabilities, while progressively building commercial infrastructure across Europe, the United States, and emerging markets. By 2030, the Company aims to drive growth through a combination of overseas out-licensing and direct commercialization, accelerating its global expansion.

Through this strategy, Everest Medicines aims to strengthen its position in core therapeutic areas and innovative drug R&D, while building a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company with sustainable growth.

As a major shareholder of NovaBridge Biosciences, holding approximately 16% of its issued share capital, the Company will collaborate with NovaBridge Biosciences to identify high-quality assets and enhance global R&D and commercialization capabilities through complementary strengths and resources.

"The 2030 Strategy reflects Everest Medicines' clear vision for commercialization, R&D, and global expansion, and reinforces the Company's ability to deliver sustainable value. Since its founding in 2017, the Company has built a strong foundation through in-licensing innovative assets, completing its IPO, and executing a dual-engine strategy focused on high-potential therapeutic areas and strong commercialization and R&D capabilities," said Mr. Wei Fu, Honorary Chairman of the Board of Everest Medicines and CEO of CBC Group. "CBC Group will continue to leverage its global resources and ecosystem to support the Company's growth, spanning pipeline advancement, platform building, and organizational expansion. The recent share purchases by the Directors and CBC Group's announced intention to increase its shareholding further demonstrate strong confidence in Everest Medicines' long-term prospects."

"The 2030 Strategy marks a key milestone for Everest Medicines, guiding growth through BD partnerships and in-house R&D to build a larger commercial portfolio and pursue new high-potential blockbuster opportunities. Leveraging its BD capabilities and the CBC ecosystem, the Company plans to add three-to-five late-stage, high-value assets annually, aiming for peak sales within three years of reimbursement, with more than 20 new assets expected to contribute around RMB 6 billion by 2030 and RMB 30 billion by 2035. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow from commercial activities will support the implementation of our strategic initiatives." said Mr. Yifang Wu, Chairman of the Board of Everest Medicines. "We will also continue to advance our in-house R&D platforms and, through our collaboration with Hasten, strengthen the late-stage pipeline and market reach."

"Everest has established a scalable commercialization platform integrating medical, access, marketing, and sales capabilities," said Mr. Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. "As a chronic disease therapy, NEFECON® generated over RMB 1 billion in sales during the first three quarters of its first full year following commercial launch, validating our commercial effectiveness. Building on this success, we will extend our commercial model and expertise from renal and anti-infective therapies to additional therapeutic areas, while advancing our in vivo mRNA CAR-T and mRNA tumor vaccine platforms, addressing unmet medical needs in China and globally."

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company's core therapeutic areas of renal, autoimmune, critical care, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

