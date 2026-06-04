Everest Medicines Enters Commercialization License Agreement with Mabworks for Bejescin® in the Asia-Pacific Market

Everest Medicines has obtained exclusive rights for the clinical development and commercialization of Bejescin ® (MIL62, Obinutuzumab beta Injection) across the Asia-Pacific region, including Southeast Asia, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, and Taiwan region, China.

(MIL62, Obinutuzumab beta Injection) across the Asia-Pacific region, including Southeast Asia, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, and Taiwan region, China. Under the terms of the agreement, Everest Medicines will pay Mabworks an upfront payment of RMB 23 million and sales milestone payments of up to RMB 186 million. Mabworks will also be eligible to receive a share of gross profit in the region.

This collaboration will strengthen Everest Medicines' presence in nephrology and autoimmune diseases across the Asia-Pacific region, creating synergies with its nephrology portfolio.

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a commercialization license agreement with Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd. ("Mabworks"), under which the Company has obtained exclusive rights for the clinical development and commercialization of Bejescin® (MIL62, Obinutuzumab beta Injection) across the Asia-Pacific region, including Southeast Asia, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, and Taiwan region, China.

This collaboration will strengthen Everest Medicines' presence in nephrology and autoimmune diseases across the Asia-Pacific region, creating synergies with its nephrology portfolio. Leveraging its established and proven clinical development and commercialization capabilities, the company aims to advance the development of Bejescin® and support its launch in the Asia-Pacific region, while furthering its long-term strategy in the global innovative medicines market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Everest Medicines will pay Mabworks an upfront payment of RMB 23 million and sales milestone payments of up to RMB 186 million. Mabworks will also be eligible to receive a share of gross profit in the region.

Bejescin® (MIL62, Obinutuzumab beta Injection) is a novel third-generation anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody. It was approved in China in February 2026 for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), becoming the first CD20 antibody approved for this indication globally and the first domestically developed therapy in China. The New Drug Application (NDA) for primary membranous nephropathy (PMN) is currently under Priority Review by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), with the potential to become the first approved targeted therapy for PMN worldwide. Bejescin® is also in Phase III trials for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and follicular lymphoma (FL), with potential for further expansion into other autoimmune indications.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Mabworks on Bejescin®. As the first CD20 antibody approved globally for NMOSD, Bejescin® has demonstrated strong clinical potential and significant opportunities in nephrology and autoimmune diseases," said Mr. Yifang Wu, Chairman of the Board of Everest Medicines. "This collaboration strengthens Everest's portfolio in these therapeutic areas and complements our existing pipeline. With our expertise in clinical development and commercialization, we are confident in advancing Bejescin® across the Asia-Pacific region, bringing this innovative therapy to more patients and improving access. At the same time, we are committed to further strengthening Everest Medicines' presence in the Asia-Pacific and global innovative medicines market."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Everest Medicines on Bejescin® across the Asia-Pacific region. As the first approved CD20-targeted therapy for NMOSD worldwide and the potential global first targeted therapy for PMN, Bejescin® possesses exceptional product competitiveness and market potential." said Mr. Luning Chen, President of Mabworks. "Since its launch in Mainland China, Bejescin® has achieved outstanding commercial performance. This collaboration will further strengthen Bejescin®'s commercial network and brand influence across the Asia-Pacific region, bringing 'New Hope' to more patients with renal and autoimmune diseases."

Bejescin® has shown meaningful clinical and therapeutic benefits across nephrology and multiple autoimmune disease areas, with potential for further indication expansion. Its development in NMOSD, PMN, and SLE is expected to provide more innovative treatment options for patients.

NMOSD is a debilitating autoimmune disorder targeting the central nervous system characterized by high recurrence and disability rates, predominantly affecting young and middle-aged women. The disease typically presents acute or subacute onset and can progress rapidly, with approximately 90% of patients relapsing within three years. Severe cases may result in blindness or paralysis. Bejescin® has demonstrated a significant reduction in relapse risk as a monotherapy, with strong efficacy data underscoring both its clinical value and the convenience.

PMN is one of the most common pathological types of adult nephropathy, with approximately 30%-40% of patients progressing to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) within 5 to 15 years. Globally, there are no approved targeted therapies for PMN. Phase III clinical data demonstrated that Bejescin® monotherapy provides significant advantages across multiple efficacy endpoints including complete clinical remission, complete immunological remission and overall clinical remission. Furthermore, Bejescin® showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile, together with a convenient dosing regimen. Following initial treatment, patients require only one intravenous infusion every six months, reducing treatment burden and supporting long-term treatment adherence.

SLE is a chronic, systemic autoimmune disease that primarily affects young women. For this indication, Bejescin® is in Phase III clinical trial and offers the potential for administration every 24 to 28 weeks, addressing the need for long-acting therapies and providing an improved treatment option for patients with SLE.

About Bejescin® (MIL62)

Bejescin® (MIL62, Obinutuzumab beta Injection) is a novel 3rd-generation anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody with a unique competitive position in the market, and has been approved by NMPA for marketing in China for the treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (NMOSD), becoming the world's first CD20-targeted antibody therapy approved for NMOSD and the first approved domestically-developed therapy for this indication in China.

In October 2025, Bejescin® was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by NMPA, becoming the first domestically developed therapy for the kidney disease to receive this designation in China. Bejescin®'s New Drug Application (NDA) for this indication is currently under the NMPA's Priority Review, positioning it to potentially become the first approved targeted therapy for PMN worldwide.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in global markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies.

The Company's therapeutic areas of focus include CKM (cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic), autoimmune, ophthalmology and critical care. Everest Medicines has developed a fully integrated commercialization platform that combines omnichannel commercial capabilities with end-to-end product lifecycle management. Leveraging its proprietary mRNA platform, the Company is advancing its existing pipeline, including mRNA in vivo CAR-T and mRNA cancer vaccines, while selectively expanding into additional high-value therapeutic areas with blockbuster potential, and accelerating its global expansion. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.everestmedicines.com.

About Mabworks

Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company in China dedicated to discovering and developing innovative and differentiated antibody therapies, committed to becoming a world-class biopharmaceutical innovator with core products and sustained R&D capabilities. Our mission is to translate scientific breakthroughs in immunology and biology into novel antibody therapies that target a wide range of autoimmune diseases and oncology, addressing significant unmet medical needs and market potential in China and globally. We will leverage this opportunity to continuously provide innovative and affordable treatment solutions for patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law

SOURCE Everest Medicines