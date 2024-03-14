Evermos Wins at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermos proudly announces its achievement of the Bronze position in the First Time category at the esteemed annual Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (ASRA) 2023. This recognition reflects Evermos' dedication to high-quality sustainability reporting, showcasing company progress in addressing key sustainability issues.

Evermos Founders. From left to right: Iqbal Muslimin (Chief of Sustainability Officer), Ilham Taufiq (Acting CEO), and Arip Tirta (President).

"We expressed our heartfelt gratitude for this acknowledgement which marked a meaningful milestone in our journey towards sustainable growth," said Ilham Taufiq, Co-founder & Acting CEO of Evermos. "This recognition underscores the significant work ahead as Evermos continues empowering local entrepreneurs and contributing to Indonesia's economic advancement."

Iqbal Muslimim, Co-founder & Chief of Sustainability at Evermos, stated, "ASRA highlights the crucial role sustainability reporting plays in Evermos' operations. It emphasizes our commitment to maintain the highest standards of sustainability reporting to ensure long-term success and positive impact in the communities we serve,"

"ASRA shines a spotlight on the best of the best of sustainability disclosure across Asia. Having judged these awards since Day One, the task of selecting the top reports gets harder each year as disclosures become more material, focused and data based. As companies grapple with new disclosure requirements and standards, we are seeing a continued evolution of reporting that mirrors both improvements in performance and impacts and enhanced transparency," said Elaine Cohen, an ASRA judge and Managing Director of Beyond Business Ltd.

"Evermos has demonstrated a strong commitment to high-quality sustainability reporting. Its sustainability report sets a benchmark in transparently reporting the management of significant sustainability impacts, risks, and opportunities," said Rajesh Chhabara, the founder of ASRA and Managing Director of CSWorks. "Sustainability reporting enables companies to assess and communicate their sustainability performance, manage risks, build trust, and align their business strategies with stakeholders. Therefore, transparent sustainability reporting is crucial for creating sustainable value for companies."

The 9th edition of ASRA attracted leading companies from 15 countries across 17 award categories. The success of Evermos is not just a success story of one company, but also represents ASRA's recognition of innovative efforts that drive business sustainability. This award also adds to Evermos' growing list of achievements, strengthening its position as a key player in developing the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About Evermos

Evermos is a connected commerce platform that empowers local brands and underserved communities by providing a distribution network and commerce services focused on curated halal products. It is also a one-stop platform offering comprehensive support services for entrepreneurs, ranging from local brand owners, resellers, to pro sellers. Various free entrepreneurship training programs are available for anyone within the Evermos reseller network to support their success, regardless of gender, educational background, geographic location, or income level.

Established in November 2018, Evermos has built the largest reseller-based connected commerce network in Indonesia, with over 165,000 active sellers across the country and 1,600 MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) partners. To date, Evermos has received numerous industry awards, including the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch award in the Asia-Pacific region, the UN Women 2022 Indonesian Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) award, Nikkei Awards winner 2024, and membership in the global Endeavor Entrepreneur network. Evermos is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of the most promising startup and scale-up companies worldwide at the forefront of technological innovation and ethical business models.

Get Evermos Sustainability Report through www.evermos.id/impact/sustainability-report-2022/

SOURCE Evermos